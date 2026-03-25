i.Lease Introduces Global IPv4 Marketplace to Simplify Lease IP, Trading, and Lifecycle Management

UNITED STATES, MO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i.Lease today announced its positioning as a global IPv4 marketplace for the secondary market, enabling organizations to efficiently lease IP , buy, sell, and manage IPv4 address space with full operational and compliance support.As IPv4 addresses continue to evolve from administrative resources into valuable digital assets, the need for a structured and transparent IPv4 marketplace has become increasingly important. i.Lease addresses this demand by providing a unified platform where businesses can lease IP resources, execute IPv4 transactions, and manage assets without operational friction.Building a Functional IPv4 Marketplacei.Lease is designed to make the IPv4 secondary market fully operable by combining marketplace access with execution capabilities. The platform supports:IPv4 buy and sell transactions within a global marketplaceFlexible lease IP services, including leasing-in and leasing-outThird-party IPv4 asset management with full transparencyRIR membership onboarding and ongoing compliance managementRegistry coordination and lifecycle support across regionsCustomers retain full ownership and control of their IPv4 resources, while i.Lease provides the execution and operational layer required to transact and manage them effectively.Powered by LARUS for Real-World Executioni.Lease is powered by LARUS, bringing deep operational expertise in address management, routing coordination, registry processes, and compliance.This ensures that every lease IP transaction and marketplace activity is backed by practical, real-world capabilities—not abstract brokerage models. From routing readiness to registry alignment, i.Lease delivers a complete execution environment.Supporting the Full Lifecycle of IPv4 AssetsThe i.Lease IPv4 marketplace is built to support the entire lifecycle of IP resources—from acquisition and lease IP deployment to long-term management and compliance.Organizations benefit from:Reduced administrative overhead in managing IPv4 resourcesFaster execution across leasing and transaction workflowsSimplified RIR compliance and registry coordinationScalable infrastructure to support global network growthA Neutral and Execution-Focused Platformi.Lease operates with a clear principle: enable the market without influencing it.No policy positioningNo market speculationNo unnecessary abstractionAs IPv4 continues to function as an economic asset, execution quality is critical. i.Lease ensures that businesses can participate in a reliable IPv4 marketplace and lease IP resources seamlessly, focusing on network operations rather than administrative complexity.About i.Leasei.Lease is a global IPv4 marketplace designed for the secondary market. The platform enables organizations to lease IP, buy, sell, and manage IPv4 address space while maintaining full ownership and control. Powered by LARUS, i.Lease delivers operational expertise across routing, registry coordination, and compliance—making IPv4 transactions fully executable.

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