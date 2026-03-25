Baseball Is Back in Fishtown: Neighborhood Families Revive Youth Program

Fishtown Athletic Club Baseball is a community-based youth baseball and softball organization serving families in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. Thanks to a grassroots effort led by local parents and volunteer coaches, Fishtown Athletic Club Baseball is experiencing a remarkable resurgence -- bringing the game back to prominence for neighborhood children and families. Jack Hogan, one of the Fishtown A.C. Baseball players, in action with the Fishtown Hoagies youth baseball team.

Participation in Fishtown Athletic Club Baseball surges as volunteer-led effort expands teams, leagues and opportunities for young players.

What started as a handful of families wanting to give their kids the chance to play baseball has turned into something that the entire neighborhood is excited about.” — John Hogan Jr., one of the parents helping lead the revival.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one of Philadelphia’s most historic neighborhoods, a new generation of young athletes is rediscovering America’s pastime.Thanks to a grassroots effort led by local parents and volunteer coaches, Fishtown Athletic Club Baseball is experiencing a remarkable resurgence -- bringing the game back to prominence for neighborhood children and families.Opening day for Fishtown A. C. Baseball’s 2026 season is Saturday, April 11th with a special celebration taking place at the Shissler Rec Center (1800 Blair St., Philadelphia, PA 19125) beginning at 12 Noon. Among the special events are a parade and introductions of all the players, followed by ceremonial first pitches, then wiffleball games for all of the teams. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a used gear swap, and food selections from local establishments.Just a few years ago, youth baseball participation in Fishtown had declined significantly. But when families began organizing teams and recruiting players, interest quickly returned.Today, the program is growing rapidly across multiple age groups and leagues.In 2026, Fishtown A.C. Baseball will field 12 teams across baseball and softball, up from nine teams in 2025. The program includes two teams each at the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U levels competing in the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation League, along with a 13U travel team competing in the Philadelphia Select League and participating in regional tournaments this spring.The organization’s in-house development programs are also expanding, with 47 children currently participating in tee-ball and 30 players in coach-pitch divisions this season.“This has really grown into a community effort,” said John Hogan Jr., one of the parents helping lead the revival. “What started as a handful of families wanting to give their kids the chance to play baseball has turned into something that the entire neighborhood is excited about.”The momentum extends to softball as well. Under the leadership of Softball Director Kate Logan, the program now includes four girls’ teams -- one 8U, two 10U and one 12U team -- reflecting rising interest in the sport among young athletes throughout the community.A key figure in the program’s expansion is Baseball Director Sean Callahan, a longtime neighborhood coach who has helped organize teams, recruit families and expand opportunities for young players.“Our goal is to give kids in the neighborhood a place to learn the game, compete and build friendships,” said Callahan. “It’s been incredible to see how the community has rallied around this effort.”The program’s resurgence began modestly in Fall 2023, when a single fall team, nicknamed “The Hoagies,” took the field. By 2025, the fall program had expanded to four baseball teams, along with the launch of fall softball.The renewed enthusiasm for youth baseball and softball is also driving improvements to neighborhood facilities. Fields are being groomed and upgraded, batting cages installed and pitching machines purchased to support player development. Organizers are also exploring plans to add a community snack stand this summer, further enhancing the neighborhood ballpark experience.For many longtime residents, the revival carries special meaning. Fishtown has deep roots in Philadelphia’s baseball culture, and organizers hope the program’s growth will reconnect young players with that tradition while creating new memories for families today.“With so many kids signing up and parents volunteering their time, it feels like we’re just getting started,” Hogan said. “The future of baseball in Fishtown looks very bright.”About Fishtown A.C. Baseball: Fishtown A. C. Baseball is a community-based youth baseball and softball organization serving families in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. Led by volunteer coaches and parents, the program provides recreational and competitive opportunities for children across multiple age groups while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and neighborhood pride. Additional information is available at https://www.fishtownac.net/page/show/9036365-baseball

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