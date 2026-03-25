Italy’s Cybersecurity Market Tops $3.2 Billion as Eight Companies Take Center Stage at RSAC 2026

Italian Pavilion at RSAC 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand grows worldwide for stronger protection of data, infrastructure, and AI-enabled systems, Italy arrives at RSAC Conference 2026 with eight companies working across some of cybersecurity’s most closely watched areas — from secure web browsing and predictive threat analysis to AI-native security operations and quantum technologies for cryptographic protection.The companies are presenting their solutions at RSAC Conference 2026, the leading international event dedicated to cybersecurity, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 23–26.Italy’s participation is organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA)—the government agency that supports the international growth of Italian companies—in collaboration with ACN, Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency, which is accompanying to the United States a selection of companies operating in some of the most advanced segments of digital security.RSAC Conference is one of the cybersecurity industry’s premier global gathering points. Its 2025 edition drew more than 43,000 attendees, with over 700 speakers and 650 exhibitors. That scale makes the event a key platform for spotting emerging technology trends, building industrial relationships, and developing business opportunities worldwide.Giosafat Riganò, Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency’s Los Angeles Office, which organized the Italian pavilion at RSAC 2026, said: “Today, cybersecurity is a structural component of business competitiveness, especially for companies with a high level of technological intensity—the same companies that are most strategic to the growth and resilience of economic ecosystems. In this environment, Italy has developed internationally significant expertise and solutions capable of responding to constantly evolving threats with an approach that, by definition, must always stay one step ahead. That means innovating continuously, investing in research, and bringing increasingly advanced technologies to market. The Italian companies attending RSAC 2026 are a clear example of this ability to combine technological vision, industrial specialization, and readiness in the face of new digital security challenges. What they offer reflects the evolution of the sector itself: more proactive, more integrated, and more focused on operational continuity and the protection of critical infrastructure, data, and processes”.“For the second year in a row, Italy is participating in RSAC in San Francisco — the world’s leading cybersecurity conference — with its own national pavilion,” said Massimo Carnelos, Consul General of Italy in San Francisco. “Italy continues to grow in a sector that is critical to both security and technological innovation, with particularly strong momentum among innovative SMEs and startups. This year’s edition is especially meaningful: at INNOVIT, the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco, a cybersecurity startup acceleration program and a value-creation initiative led by Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency will run in parallel, both within the framework of Italy’s National Cybersecurity Strategy. The breadth of these initiatives is further proof that Italy is increasingly positioning itself as a country of innovation and a developer of advanced, enabling technologies”.Italy’s participation at RSAC comes as the country’s cybersecurity market continues to expand rapidly. In Italy, the sector reached a value of €2.78 billion ($3.20 billion) in 2025, following compound growth averaging more than 15% annually over the last five years, according to data from the Politecnico di Milano Cybersecurity & Data Protection 2026 Observatory.The domestic market is led in particular by system integrators and software houses (both accounting for 24%), followed by solution vendors (15%) and consulting firms (10%), with a significant presence from managed security service providers and cloud providers as well. Globally, end-user spending on cybersecurity is projected to reach €206 billion ($237 billion) in 2026; North America accounts for 52% of global spending, Europe for 26%, while Italy represents about 1.5% of the global total. Among the fastest-growing areas are Zero Trust Network Access, Cloud Security Posture Management, and Threat Intelligence.“The Agency reaffirms its commitment to supporting the international growth of Italian startups,” said Luca Nicoletti, Head of Industrial, Technological, and Research Programs at Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency, the authority responsible for safeguarding Italy’s national interests in cybersecurity. “This effort continues the path launched in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency, through a presence in the United States aimed at fostering new growth opportunities and strategic partnerships for startups within the ACN ecosystem. In addition to the Italian delegation pavilion at RSAC, this year’s initiative is further strengthened by the contribution of INNOVIT, which specializes in supporting the market entry and positioning of innovative Italian companies in the United States through a dedicated pathway for startups in the Cyber Innovation Network, with the goal of increasing the export value of Italian startups”.On the sidelines of Italy’s participation in RSAC 2026, an institutional business and networking event also took place. Hosted by the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco and the Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ACN, the event brought together institutions, innovators, and global cybersecurity leaders for an evening of dialogue and business networking.The Italian companies participating in RSAC 2026 reflect a broad cross-section of cybersecurity’s emerging frontiers, with solutions spanning browser protection and sensitive data security, data sovereignty, predictive threat analysis, AI-native automation for security operations, IT and OT protection, and quantum-ready cryptographic technologies. Participating companies are AD Consulting (Modena), AIVesp (Ancona), bitCorp (Milan), Cyber Evolution (Ascoli Piceno), Ermes Cyber Security (Turin), Random Power (Milan), RedCarbon (Turin), and Weagle (Milan).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.