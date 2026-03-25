Bibliophiles Invited to Explore BookFest Award-Winning Books at the LA Times Festival of Books in Booth 153, Gold Zone

Peter Gribble, Azizi Tuere, Michael “Mick” Heyman, Marnie Maton, Krystle May Statler LATFob 2026 Books That Make You Logo Black Chateau Marketing and Public Relations for Authors

Black Château and Books That Make You showcase award-winning, bestselling, and debut titles April 18 and 19, 2026.

Booth 153 in the Gold Zone is a destination for people who want to meet extraordinary authors, explore fresh stories and ideas, and celebrate books in the lively, welcoming atmosphere” — Desireé Duffy, founder of Black Château and Books That Make You

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booklovers are invited to discover their new favorite books during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at Booth 153 inside the Gold Zone. Black Château and Books That Make You return to the event in Booth 153 in the Gold Zone, their longtime festival location, with a curated selection of authors and titles spanning a wide range of genres.This year’s lineup features many BookFest Award winners, bestselling books, debut titles and more. Plus, many authors are attending in person to sign copies and greet the public. There will also be special giveaways and bookish offers throughout the weekend during one of the largest book festivals in the country. The LA Times Festival of Books estimates 150,000+ attendees each year. Held on the USC Campus, the event also features music, food, panel discussions, and family activities.“The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is always a highlight for readers and writers alike,” says Desireé Duffy, founder of Black Château and Books That Make You. “Booth 153 in the Gold Zone is a destination for people who want to meet extraordinary authors, explore fresh stories and ideas, and celebrate books in the lively, welcoming atmosphere that the LA Times Festival of Books creates.”Authors and books featured in Booth 153 in the Gold Zone include:Catherine Allen-Walters & Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo – “Near the Danube Bridge: A Story of Faith, Courage, and Endurance”Sarah V. Barnes – “A Clan Chief’s Daughter”Debbie Bishop – “PILLYWIGGIN Awakening - The Complete Story Arc - Books 1 & 2”C. S. Brown – “Charlie’s Sparkle”Margie Tayone Bruce – “The Fiancée”Susan Wagner Carter – “Let The Whisper Take Flight”Wayne R. Cesaro – “Spirit Guides and Angels: Death and Taxes”Lorenzo Alexander Chambers – “Gypsy Woman”Michael J. Cooper – “The Rabbi’s Knight”Alison J. Delgado, MD – “My Race for Life: Finding new Strength after Tragedy”Nil Demircubuk – “Down to Earth: Demystify Intuition to Upgrade Your Life”Dianne DeMille PhD – “Help Teens Overcome Math Anxiety For Teachers, Students, & Parents: 5 Strategies to My Success”J.T. Fluhart – “Super Moon Protocol”Dr. Abraham George – “Mountains to Cross: Finding Life's Purpose in Service”Shana Marie Gilbert – “Raising Jesca”Peter Gribble – The City of the Magicians TrilogyRebecca Hendricks – “Hound Dogged”Bill Hulseman – “six to carry the casket and one to say the mass: reflections on life, identity, and moving forward”Michele Kwasniewski – “Falling Star: Book Three in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series”Diane Villarreal Lekven – “Perrito Caliente Opens A Hot Dog Stand”Lisa Malooly – “For You, My Future Hero”Jessica McAnelly – “Birdie's Picnic Party: A Tasty Take on Food Safety”Sammy Oopsie – “Sammy Oopsie: Goes To The Library”Melanie Rhora – “The Phoenix Path: A Woman’s Guide to Healing, Rebuilding, and Rising Stronger”Michaela Riley – “Labyrinth of Shadows: The Witch’s Rebirth Part I”Adele Royce – “Slipper Girl: The Neon Diaries Book 2”Danute Debney Shaw – “How The Tin Man Found His Brain: One Attorney’s Path for Perceptual Development”Ishan Shivanand – “The Practice of Immortality: A Monk’s Guide to Discovering Your Unlimited Potential for Health, Happiness, and Positivity”J.R. Vaineo – “Kings of Muraine: The Journals of Ravier, Volume I”Brant Vickers – “La Ballona Creek”J. Von Swan – “Wolf of Vanaheim”Vegout Voyage – “Armchair Iceland: A Puzzle Game-Inspired Travel Adventure Book for Grown-Ups”Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace – “Thrive in the AI and Digital Age: The SEAM 4-Step Career Guide & Workbook”Carrie West – “Life Rewritten”Ellarina Wragg – “Leland’s Jungle-Safari Hayride”Visitors can check the Books That Make You website for a complete schedule of signings, appearances, and featured author times at Booth 153 in the Gold Zone.For Black Château and Books That Make You, the festival is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on authors whose work informs, inspires, entertains, and sparks conversation. From memoir and literary fiction to children’s books, fantasy, self-help, spirituality, and thought leadership, the Booth 153 collection reflects the diversity and vitality of today’s literary landscape.Authors interested in learning more about the Black Château Enterprises family of brands, as well as its marketing and promotional services, are encouraged to connect with the team. Media, entertainment industry professionals, and members of the press are also invited to stop by Booth 153 for more information.“The atmosphere always fosters connection in our space,” Duffy explains. “We want to meet aspiring authors, people with stories and messages to share, and readers who love books and writing as much as we do. It’s always exciting to connect with so many facets of the literary community in one place.”Follow Black Château and Books That Make You on Facebook and Instagram for updates, pictures, and videos. Hashtags include: #BTMY #LATFoB. Readers can also visit The BookFest website to discover these and other award-winning titles.Whether you're a lifelong bibliophile or simply curious, Booth 153 promises a welcoming space to connect, explore, and celebrate the power of storytelling.About Black Château and Books That Make You:Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multimedia brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more information, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com.

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