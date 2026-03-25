Italy Expands Its U.S. Space Industry Footprint With 20 Companies at SATShow 2026

Italian Pavilion at SatShow 2026

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy is bringing 20 companies to SATShow 2026 in Washington, D.C., marking its largest-ever presence at one of the world’s leading events for the satellite industry. The Italian participation, coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), comes as Italy continues to expand its profile in the U.S. aerospace market and deepen its presence across key industry gatherings in the United States.Running from March 23 to 26, SATShow 2026 is a major international meeting point for the satellite and space economy ecosystem, with a focus on satellite technologies, connectivity, civil and dual-use applications, and the intersection of industry, government, and investment. The event brings together companies, engineers, civilian and military government agencies, institutional investors, policymakers, and end users. Its scale has grown sharply in recent years, from about 8,000 delegates from 26 countries in 2024 to more than 15,000 participants from 35 countries in 2025.Italy’s presence in Washington follows shortly after its participation at ADSS Seattle, extending a coordinated effort to raise the visibility of Italian aerospace capabilities across some of the most important industry platforms in the U.S. market. While Seattle spotlighted aerospace supply chain capabilities, SATShow puts the emphasis on satellite communications, space infrastructure, and next-generation connectivity.The Italian Pavilion, organized by the ITA Houston Office in collaboration with ASI, hosts 20 companies in the 2026 edition. This is Italy’s fourth consecutive year at SATShow, following its debut in 2023 with 10 companies and its 2024 and 2025 editions with 12 companies each.The delegation includes companies working across multiple segments of the space economy and satellite communications value chain, from satellite systems and components to ground infrastructure, electronics and automation for space missions, environmental testing, advanced materials, precision optics, propulsion, orbital logistics, and connectivity solutions. Participating companies are A.D.S. International (Lecco), Angelantoni Test Technologies (Perugia), Carpenteria Colombo Ferruccio (Lecco), Claren Tools (Brescia), D-Orbit (Como), DWave (Padua), Genergo (Como), Gestione Silo (Florence), GoMedia Satcom (Rome), Intella (Rome), Involve Space (Turin), Leaf Space (Como), MasperoTech (Monza), Miprons (Milan), Nautilus (Turin), Novac (Modena), PrimaLuceLab Space Division (Pordenone), Revolv Space (Turin), Sitael (Bari), Zoppas Industries (Treviso).Italy’s participation at SATShow 2026 also reflects the country’s growing position in the U.S. aerospace market. According to Trade Data Monitor data processed by the ITA Houston Office, total U.S. aerospace imports reached $42.20 billion in 2025, up 1.53% from 2024. Over the same period, U.S. imports from Italy rose 7.94% to $1.71 billion, roughly five times the average growth rate of the overall market.That performance pushed Italy’s market share to 4.05%, up from 3.30% in 2023, even as other major European suppliers, including France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, posted declines. In 2025, Italy ranked as the eighth-largest aerospace supplier to the United States.Much of that growth was driven by aircraft and helicopter components, which accounted for $1.038 billion in 2025—more than 60% of total U.S. aerospace imports from Italy—and increased 23.27% year over year.Within the United States, Italy strengthened its presence most significantly in Virginia and Texas, two strategic hubs that together accounted for 53.69% of all U.S. aerospace imports from Italy in 2025. Virginia ranked first at $514.1 million, or 30.07% of the Italian total, up 134.65% from 2024 and serving as the primary driver of Italy’s expansion last year. Texas followed with $403.7 million, equal to 23.62%, up 13.56%.Italy is one of the world’s leading aerospace and defense producers, consistently ranking among the top ten globally and fourth in Europe. The sector generates more than €16 billion in annual revenue, with exports accounting for over 70% of total output, making it one of Italy’s most strategic and innovation-intensive manufacturing industries.The industry directly employs more than 50,000 highly skilled professionals and is supported by a broad domestic supply chain whose wider economic impact extends well beyond core manufacturing. Its industrial base includes five globally active prime contractors and more than 300 small and midsize companies, which represent about 85% of the firms operating in the sector. That structure helps Italy compete across civil aviation, defense systems, and space technologies.Roughly two-thirds of total sector activity is concentrated in the production of aircraft, helicopters, spacecraft, and related systems. About 47% is tied to aerospace manufacturing, while nearly 20% comes from maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The remainder includes high-value equipment and advanced systems such as avionics, radar, propulsion technologies, flight control systems, and mission-critical components.Italy’s aerospace sector is also anchored by strong regional clusters, including Piedmont, Lombardy, Lazio, Puglia, Campania, Veneto, and Umbria, where collaboration among companies, research centers, universities, and defense institutions continues to support R&D investment and long-term technological advancement.

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