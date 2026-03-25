Pioneer Health Hosts First IP Lung Symposium in Tampa

The Interventional Pulmonology Lung Symposium is the first of its kind.

This event will bring together more than 100 physicians, advanced practice providers, healthcare administrators, medical students, residents, and fellows committed to advancing lung health.” — S. Irfan Ali, MD, Pioneer Health President & CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneer Health , a physician-aligned Management Services Organization (MSO) that streamlines healthcare delivery, supports clinical leadership, and builds sustainable care models to improve outcomes and strengthen provider resilience, is proud to announce the 2026 Pioneer Inaugural Interventional Pulmonology Lung Symposium. The event on May 9, 2026, at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, offers a full‑day, CME‑accredited educational program.“This event will bring together more than 100 physicians, advanced practice providers, healthcare administrators, medical students, residents, and fellows committed to advancing lung health and multidisciplinary models of care,” said S. Irfan Ali, MD, Pioneer Health President & CEO and the event's keynote speaker. “New technologies are making earlier detection achievable, which is saving lives. We’ll provide exciting details during this event.”The symposium will introduce a comprehensive framework for lung nodule evaluation, early cancer detection, diagnostic pathways, surgical management, and advanced airway therapy. Attendees will engage with leading experts across pulmonology, radiology, oncology, pathology, and thoracic surgery, with dedicated time to explore cutting‑edge technologies from our industry partners.“Finding lung cancer sooner so patients can be curative candidates has been a primary goal for years,” said Dr. Amit Tandon, a certified Surgeon of Excellence for Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy and nationally recognized interventional pulmonologist who serves as Pioneer’s Chief of Interventional Pulmonology. “Robotic bronchoscopy allows navigation deep into the lungs without open surgery, so lung nodules can be identified, biopsied, and addressed much earlier. What traditionally took months and allowed cancer to progress from operable to inoperable stages can now be handled rapidly.”Dr. Tandon will speak at the event, along with Pioneer colleagues Nathan Do, MD, and Kimberly Cao, MD, both Pioneer Interventional Pulmonologists. Additional speakers include Megan Selbst, MD, RHA Pathologist; Eva Gupta, MD, Florida Cancer Specialist Oncologist; and Jacques Fontaine, MD, Moffitt Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon.Together, the speakers will address earlier cancer detection, tissue acquisition, anesthesia workflow, post‑procedure recovery, and timely pathology follow‑up. Additionally, sessions will cover how pathology guides oncology treatment planning, pre‑operative evaluation, operative management, post‑operative surveillance, and advanced airway therapy.The day will conclude with a multidisciplinary panel Q&A and hands‑on exploration of the latest technologies from participating sponsors.Media availability: Interviews may be arranged in advance with Dr. Ali and Dr. Tandon.To register and for more information about the event, visit:General Information: contactus@pioneerhealthfl.org.About Pioneer HealthPioneer Health is a physician-aligned Management Services Organization (MSO) that provides comprehensive support to specialty care teams to help streamline healthcare operations, empower clinical excellence, and build sustainable care models that improve both patient outcomes and provider experience. As an MSO, the company manages the business side of healthcare so clinicians can focus on care delivery. Pioneer Health has built a reputation for creating, implementing, and sustaining Administrative infrastructure improvements that deliver measurable impact across clinical and operational workflows. For more information, visit the company online at https://pioneerhealthfl.org/

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