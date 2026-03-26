Weekapaug Inn Introduces a Season-Long Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary

Evening at Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Entrance Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite

A nostalgic tribute to classic New England summers through immersive coastal experiences

We are honoring those timeless rituals while celebrating a milestone moment in American history in a way that feels both meaningful and joyful for our guests.” — Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn

WEEKAPAUG, RI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, invites guests to step into a timeless Northeast coast summer with the debut of thoughtfully curated, season-long series of Americana-inspired experiences celebrating tradition, community and coastal heritage.Designed to evoke the spirit of summers past while delivering the elevated hospitality for which the Inn is known, the planned summer happenings bring together nostalgic programming, outdoor pursuits and culinary moments that reflect the enduring charm of the Rhode Island shoreline.“At Weekapaug Inn, summer has always been about connection, to nature, to family and to tradition,” said Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. “We are honoring those timeless rituals while celebrating a milestone moment in American history in a way that feels both meaningful and joyful for our guests.” Classic New England Summer, ReimaginedAt the heart of the celebration is a signature Picnic Series, where guests can enjoy beautifully prepared wicker baskets filled with seasonal fare, perfect for dining on the Inn’s sweeping lawn or along the tranquil shores of Quonochontaug Pond. The experience offers a refined take on one of America’s most beloved summer traditions.Complementing the culinary offerings, the Inn will introduce Camp Weekapaug, a playful yet enriching program of activities inspired by classic summer camps. Guests can participate in hands-on experiences such as fire-building, basketry, insect study, orienteering and knot-tying, led by the Inn’s expert naturalist team. Additional outdoor adventures include kayaking and paddleboarding excursions that showcase the natural beauty of the surrounding coastal ecosystem.Evenings at the Inn will come alive with Movies on the Pond, featuring iconic American films under the stars, and a Summer Speaker Series that brings together thought leaders, historians and conservationists to explore themes of heritage, environment and community.A Signature Fourth of July CelebrationAs a highlight of the season, Weekapaug Inn will host its annual Stars & Stripes Bash & New England Lobster Boil on July 3, an elevated take on a classic Independence Day celebration. The festive evening will feature a traditional lobster boil, live music, lawn games and a fireworks display over the pond, creating a quintessential coastal Fourth of July experience.This milestone programming reflects not only the nation’s history, but also Weekapaug Inn’s ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating the traditions that define the American coastal experience.For more information on Weekapaug Inn programming, please visit weekapauginn.com for more details. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).Weekapaug Inn Media Contact: The Mayfield Groupweekapauginn@mayfieldpr.com • 850.421.9007

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