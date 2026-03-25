Spartech Announces Strengthened Financials and Strategic Transformation Focused on High-Growth Markets

This is a transformative moment for Spartech. We have strengthened our foundation, sharpened our portfolio, and aligned our leadership team around disciplined execution.” — Andy Filson, Spartech CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartech, a leading custom designer of complex formulations and polymer structures, today announced a strengthened financial foundation and focused transformation strategy. Along with deeply rooted material science, Spartech is accelerating solutions for high growth markets.Over the past year, Spartech has substantially deleveraged its balance sheet and materially improved its liquidity position by raising an asset-based lending facility and securing additional capital from its new equity holders. Combined with the recent appointment of Andy Filson as Chief Executive Officer, these actions position the company to be a leading high-performance, specialty materials provider, with financial strength to reinvest in the business and support long-term, sustainable growth.“This is a transformative moment for Spartech,” said Filson. “We have strengthened our foundation, sharpened our portfolio, and aligned our leadership team around disciplined execution. We are increasingly focused on applying our material science expertise, with our investors sharing our conviction for responsible growth.”Central to the strategy is Spartech’s Innovation Center, with formulation, piloting, and scale-up capabilities across multiple chemistries and end markets. Current initiatives, across the company, include high growth market solutions for healthcare diagnostics, electric vehicle battery systems, aerospace transparencies, automotive acoustics, energy storage applications, and low-toxicity, low-smoke materials engineered to meet evolving sustainability standards. In addition, the company is enhancing efforts in graphics and signage, specialty equipment, industrial, and building and construction applications through improved operational consistency and customer responsiveness.“With a stronger balance sheet and significantly improved liquidity, we have the flexibility to reinvest in our facilities and support customer growth,” said Brian Redenshek, Chief Financial Officer.Added Kevin Duffy, Executive Vice President, “We are entering this next chapter with clarity and conviction and are excited about the growth opportunities in front of us.” Filson further noted, “Right now is the pivotal moment that Spartech is stabilizing processes, bringing heightened value to customers, and pride for employees and all stakeholders that are instrumental to this transformation.”About SpartechSpartech is a leader in specialized solutions for engineered materials, with proven manufacturing processes for highly technical acrylic and plastic materials applications in aerospace, healthcare, packaging mobility, industrial applications, and more. For the most demanding markets, Spartech provides intelligent and innovative solutions to make our world an easier and better place to live. To learn more, visit: https://spartech.com About Our ValueAt Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable solutions for permanent and temporary signage, from durable flooring materials for commercial vehicles to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you ﬁnd Spartech, you will ﬁnd innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.

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