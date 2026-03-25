Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,781 in the last 365 days.

Gina Pierre to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gina Pierre, Founder and CEO of Ommmango Wellness, is featured on Women in Power TV, where she shares how energy medicine and holistic practices empower women to reclaim health and personal balance.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In her episode, Pierre explores the transformative power of energy medicine, and breaks down how integrating intuition, nurturing leadership, and understanding the body as an energetic system can drive lasting wellness and professional impact.

Pierre’s episode is available to view on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. You can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/gina-pierre63899745

Gina Pierre
Women In Power TV
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gina Pierre to Appear on Women In Power TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.