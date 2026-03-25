Gina Pierre to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina Pierre, Founder and CEO of Ommmango Wellness, is featured on Women in Power TV, where she shares how energy medicine and holistic practices empower women to reclaim health and personal balance.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Pierre explores the transformative power of energy medicine, and breaks down how integrating intuition, nurturing leadership, and understanding the body as an energetic system can drive lasting wellness and professional impact.Pierre’s episode is available to view on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. You can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/gina-pierre63899745

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