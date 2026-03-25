AI Engineer Salaries Top $220K in San Francisco as US Firms Turn to Latin America

Latin America's AI talent pipeline offers US companies 60-65% cost savings as the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 34% growth in data roles through 2034.

Two years ago, CTOs called us about backend and full-stack roles. Now half our inbound is for AI and ML specialists.” — Eric Tabone

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 34% employment growth for data scientists through 2034. Demand for AI and machine learning specialists already exceeds domestic supply. US companies now look south, where Latin America produces over 220,000 STEM graduates annually from more than 1,800 universities. Nearshore Business Solutions, which has placed 500+ engineers across Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico since 2018, reports a sharp increase in requests to hire AI and machine learning engineers in Latin America . The trend reflects a broader shift as AI talent costs in San Francisco surpass $220,000 per year.According to Glassdoor, the average machine learning engineer in San Francisco earns $222,203 per year. Senior ML engineers command up to $270,000. In Latin America, AI engineers earn $30,000 to $58,000 annually. That gap represents 60 to 65% savings on total employment costs. The region's talent is concentrated in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. Mexico now graduates 26% of its university students in STEM fields, compared to 20% in the United States, according to the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology. Institutions like Tecnologico de Monterrey and Universidad de Buenos Aires anchor the pipeline.The cost gap alone does not explain the shift. Time zone alignment gives Latin American AI and ML engineers a structural advantage over offshore alternatives. Developers in Bogota, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City share working hours with US teams. According to IMARC Group, Latin America's AI market reached $5.79 billion in 2025. It is projected to hit $34.62 billion by 2034 at a 22% annual growth rate. That signals a maturing ecosystem with real infrastructure behind it. For CTOs competing for scarce talent, the question is no longer whether Latin America has qualified engineers. It is whether their competitors will hire artificial intelligence developers in Latin America first."Two years ago, CTOs called us about backend and full-stack roles. Now half our inbound is for AI and ML specialists. The talent exists in Latin America. Medellin, Buenos Aires, and Guadalajara are producing engineers who build production ML pipelines, not just Jupyter notebooks. Companies that move now get first pick," said Eric Tabone, CEO of Nearshore Business Solutions.NBS screens every candidate through a process with a 16% acceptance rate. The firm tests for technical depth, English fluency, and collaboration skills. Each placement includes a 90-day replacement guarantee. NBS specializes in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, where government programs support the tech sector. Argentina's Knowledge Economy Law reduces employer payroll contributions by 70%. Colombia's Ruta N innovation district in Medellin attracts global tech investment. These structural advantages feed a talent pool that NBS connects to US companies building AI teams.More information on hiring AI engineers in Latin America is available at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com. The site includes role guides, salary benchmarks, and country-specific hiring data. NBS offers consultations for teams planning nearshore AI and ML hires in 2026.About Nearshore Business Solutions Nearshore Business Solutions sources and vets software developers from Latin America for US companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, NBS specializes in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico placements with a 16% candidate acceptance rate. The company offers staff augmentation, dedicated teams, and direct hire services with a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

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