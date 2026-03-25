Influential Women Showcases Abigail Calderon: Global Educator Driving Equity And Innovation In Dual Language Education

CAROL STREAM, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Leadership, Advocacy, and Expertise to Empower Educators and Support Emergent Multilingual LearnersAbigail (Cullen) Calderon is an accomplished Emergent Multilingual Educator and Advocate with over a decade of experience in dual language instruction, curriculum development, and instructional coaching. Currently serving at Elmhurst District 205 Public Schools, Abigail has taught second through fifth-grade students, collaborated with biliteracy consultants, and designed culturally relevant curricula tailored for emergent Multilingual learners.In her role as Dual Language Instructional Coach, Abigail leads co-planning and co-teaching initiatives, conducts coaching cycles, facilitates professional learning communities (PLCs), supports parent mentors, and contributes to the Dual Language Parent Advisory Committee (DPAC). Her work emphasizes equity, excellence, and social justice, ensuring that dual language programs are academically rigorous and culturally responsive.Abigail specializes in dual language program development, biliteracy-focused curriculum design, and virtual learning integration. She implements research-based strategies for emergent Multilingual students, leverages educational technology to enhance instruction, and provides personalized professional development to build teacher and district capacity in delivering high-quality Multilingual education.In her professional practice, she prioritizes supporting Newcomer students and empowering parent mentors through research-based strategies that build strong home–school partnerships and ensure families feel welcomed, valued, and equipped to support their children’s learning.A graduate of Indiana University Bloomington (B.A.) and Roosevelt University (Master’s in Dual Language Teacher Leadership), Abigail also holds a Multilingual ESL Endorsement. Her professional development expertise spans educational technology, literacy and math workshop models, standards-based instruction, engagement strategies, and differentiated learning for hybrid and remote environments.Abigail fosters multilingualism not only in her professional work but also within her own family. At home, she and her husband intentionally speak both Spanish and English with their sons and have enrolled their four-year-old in a dual-language program so that bilingualism and biliteracy are a natural part of their child’s development. Her commitment to multilingual education is also informed by her experience teaching in Ávila, Spain, where she deepened her understanding of language immersion and cross-cultural learning. In addition, Abigail has volunteered through her church on mission trips to Oaxaca, Mexico, experiences that strengthened her connection to Spanish-speaking communities and reinforced the importance of culturally responsive engagement.Through her leadership, advocacy, and commitment to culturally and socially just practices, Abigail Calderon continues to empower educators and students alike, fostering inclusive learning environments where her Multilingual corazón thrives in two languages.Learn More about Abigail Calderon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/abigail-calderon Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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