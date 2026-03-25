Murray Resources Awarded 2026 Best Staffing Firm to Work For by SIA

Best Staffing Firms Murray Resources Logo Murray Resources - TrustPilot's Top Rated Recruiting Firm

The 2026 award marks the 3rd year the Houston-based recruiting and staffing firm has been named the Grand Prize Winner by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Winning this award for the third time is incredibly meaningful because it recognizes our team and how they show up every day with purpose, passion, and a genuine commitment to one another.” — Marsha Murray

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Murray Resources , a leading Houston-based staffing agency and recruiting firm, today announced that it has been named the Grand Prize winner of Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For. It is the third time the firm has earned the Grand Prize in the program’s 21-50 employee category, following previous wins in 2018 and 2025.Winners were announced during SIA’s Executive Forum North America conference, held March 23-26 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. The annual program is the staffing industry’s most widely recognized benchmark for workplace culture and employee engagement, drawing participation from top firms across North America.Over 300 firms participated in this year’s program, with winners chosen based on internal employee surveys measuring six key engagement categories: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. Companies in each size category were ranked according to their overall composite score, and Grand Prize winners represent the highest-scoring organizations in their respective categories.“Winning this award for the third time is incredibly meaningful, not because of the recognition itself, but because of what it represents,” said Marsha Murray, founder and president of Murray Resources. “This award is driven entirely by the voices of our employees. It tells us that the culture we’ve built together over nearly four decades is not only strong, but continues to grow stronger. Our team is the heart of everything we do. They show up every day with purpose, passion, and a genuine commitment to one another, and that’s something you can’t manufacture. As leaders, our job is to keep earning their trust by investing in their growth, celebrating their wins, and creating an environment where every person feels valued.”Murray Resources is the only staffing firm based in Texas to win the Grand Prize three times in the program’s history, underscoring the company’s sustained commitment to building and maintaining a best-in-class workplace culture. The achievement is particularly notable in an industry known for high turnover and intense competition for talent.“This award belongs to every single person at Murray Resources,” said Kimberly Carpenter, managing partner of Murray Resources. “We have an extraordinary team that genuinely cares about each other and about the clients and candidates we serve. That kind of culture doesn’t happen by accident. It takes intentional effort, and I’m proud of the work we’ve all done to create something special.”The Best Staffing Firms to Work For program was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based employee engagement firm. Internal employees at each participating company were asked to complete an online survey, and companies were required to reach a minimum level of employee participation to ensure statistically sound results.“When you work in recruiting and staffing, you see firsthand how much workplace culture matters,” said Keith Wolf, managing partner of Murray Resources. “We ask our clients to invest in their people every day. This award is proof that we practice what we preach. The fact that our team has earned this distinction three times speaks volumes about who they are and the standard they hold themselves to.”Founded in 1988 by Marsha Murray, Murray Resources has grown from a small Houston staffing firm into a nationally recognized recruiting partner serving hundreds of client companies. The firm operates three specialized divisions: Professional, Technical, and Light Industrial. In addition to the SIA Grand Prize, Murray Resources has been named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Houston Business Journal twelve times. The company has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the country’s top Executive Search and Professional Search Firms and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies six times.>> For SIA's Best Staffing Firms to Work For profile on Murray Resources, visit: https://www.staffingindustry.com/lists/best-staffing-firms-to-work-for-in-north-america/2026-best-staffing-firms-to-work-for/entrants/murray-resources About Murray ResourcesFounded in 1988, Murray Resources is a leading national recruiting firm based in Houston, Texas. The company serves hundreds of client companies, including numerous Fortune™ 1000 companies and high-growth small and medium-sized organizations, in the areas of administrative, accounting, customer service, engineering, executive/leadership, finance, human resources, IT/technology, light industrial, manufacturing, marketing, operations, and sales. Murray Resources’ 95% Performance Evaluation Score represents one of the highest placement satisfaction rates in the industry. The company has received numerous awards for its work and internal culture, including being recognized by Forbes as one of the country’s top Executive Search and Professional Search Firms, being named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Houston Business Journal twelve times, the #1 Fastest Growing Staffing Agency in Texas by Staffing Industry Analysts, and three times being named the #1 Best Staffing Firm to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts. For more information on the best staffing agency, contact Murray Resources at 713.935.0009 or visit https://murrayresources.com About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)Founded in 1989, SIA is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. They also provide training and accreditation with their unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

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