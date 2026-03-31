New Book from Expert Workforce Strategist Redefines Leadership Through the Employee Experience

Kris Erickson releases "The Enduring Impact: The Art and Science of Crafting an Exceptional Employee Experience" with Forbes Books.

“The Enduring Impact: The Art and Science of Crafting an Exceptional Employee Experience” by Kris Erickson is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Enduring Impact: The Art and Science of Crafting an Exceptional Employee Experience” by Kris Erickson is now available on Amazon and at major book sellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Today, organizations can no longer rely on compensation or perks alone to engage and retain talent. In “The Enduring Impact,” workforce strategist and researcher Kris Erickson presents a compelling, data-driven case for why intentional employee experiences are the foundation of sustainable success.Grounded in insights from one of the world’s largest databases of employee feedback, Erickson’s book introduces Workforce Science Associates ’ Six Tenets of the employee experience: Mission, Trust, Communication, Appreciation, Support, and Growth. These universal drivers form a clear framework leaders can use to strengthen engagement, improve performance, and align individual contributions with organizational purpose.“Employees are searching for more than just a paycheck. They are looking for purpose, fulfillment, and a connection to something larger than themselves,” Erickson said. “For leaders, this shift presents both a challenge and a tremendous opportunity: How do you create an experience that not only attracts top talent but also retains and engages them for the long term? This book is designed to help leaders meet that challenge head-on, with the understanding that when employees are engaged, they work harder, stay longer, and care more.”"The Enduring Impact" is written for executives, HR leaders, managers, and anyone responsible for shaping culture. By focusing on fulfillment rather than short-term engagement tactics, Erickson shows how leaders can leave a legacy that benefits both people and performance.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorKris Erickson is the cofounder of Workforce Science Associates (WSA), one of the world’s leading authorities on employee engagement and experience. With over 30 years of experience advising Fortune 500 companies, Kris blends data-driven insights with real-world strategy to help organizations unlock the full potential of their people. Her work is grounded in one of the largest global databases of employee feedback, equipping leaders with practical tools to build thriving cultures. A trusted partner to executives and HR teams alike, Kris is known for her ability to turn complex workforce data into transformative action. She lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is a passionate advocate for leadership that leaves a lasting impact.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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