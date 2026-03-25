World’s Leading Event Venues Recognised at Prestigious Star Awards 2026 at Harrods

Harrods - Host Venue to Prestigious Star Awards 2026

World’s Leading Event Venues Named at Prestigious Star Awards 2026 at Harrods in London

The standard of exceptional venues continues to rise, and this year’s winners set that global benchmark. Each delivers extraordinary events with consistency, precision and care.” — Habib Amir, Founder of Prestigious Venues

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prestigious Star Awards 2026 took place on Friday 20 March at the iconic Georgian at Harrods, bringing together some of the world’s finest venues and event professionals for an evening of recognition, celebration and inspiration.

Held in partnership with Harrods, the ceremony honoured the very best venues from across the globe - each recognised for their ability to deliver exceptional event experiences. With over 2,000 venues reviewed annually and only around 2 percent achieving nomination status, the awards represent one of the highest distinctions in the events industry.

The evening welcomed an international audience of leading event bookers, hospitality professionals and industry figures, reflecting the global reach of the Prestigious Venues network, which spans more than 30 international markets and over 18,500 event bookers.

Winners were revealed across a range of categories, recognising venues that consistently go above and beyond to create extraordinary events. In addition to the winners, Highly Commended venues were also celebrated for their outstanding achievements and close competition at the highest level.

Set within one of the world’s most prestigious retail and hospitality destinations, the ceremony was elevated by a refined programme of hospitality, live entertainment and immersive experiences. A highlight of the evening was a spectacular ballroom performance by four-time Ukrainian National Champion Nataliia Siianko and current Solo British Champion Nikos Pallikarou. Set beneath the chandeliers of the Georgian Room at Harrods and accompanied live by Urban Soul Orchestra, it was one of the night’s most memorable moments.

The celebration continued with curated hospitality, networking and an afterparty at Funkybuddha, concluding an evening that reflected both the excellence and spirit of the global events community.

The Prestigious Star Awards continue to set the benchmark for excellence in the global events industry - recognising not just venues, but the people, passion and precision behind unforgettable experiences.

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