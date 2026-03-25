SaferWatch Named Official Safety Platform for Ultra Music Festival for Sixth Consecutive Year

SaferWatch at Ultra Music Festival

Continued Partnership Enhances Real-Time Communication and Public Safety at One of the World’s Largest Music Events

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaferWatch , a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, is proud to announce its return as the official safety reporting app for Ultra Music Festival taking place on Friday, March 27, through Sunday, March 29, 2026 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. This ongoing partnership reinforces a shared commitment to creating a safer, more connected environment for attendees, staff, and public safety personnel at one of the most iconic music festivals in the world.Each year, Ultra Music Festival draws tens of thousands of attendees to downtown Miami, making real-time communication and situational awareness critical to maintaining a safe event experience. Through the SaferWatch platform, festival goers and staff can instantly report suspicious activity , request assistance, and receive important alerts directly from event organizers and law enforcement.Attendees can also call or text or call in tips directly to 305-800-TIPS (8477), ensuring multiple ways to quickly share information with security and public safety teams.“Large-scale events like Ultra require more than just security presence - they require real-time visibility and communication,” said Rob Flippo, CEO of SaferWatch. “For six years, we’ve worked alongside event organizers and law enforcement to empower everyone on-site with the ability to quickly report concerns, receive updates, and stay informed. This partnership reflects what’s possible when technology and public safety work together.”The SaferWatch app enables users to:✔️ Submit tips and report suspicious activity anonymously✔️ Share photos, videos, and real-time information with security teams✔️ Receive emergency alerts and important event updates✔️ Communicate directly with law enforcement and event officialsBy placing powerful safety tools directly into the hands of attendees, SaferWatch helps bridge the communication gap between the public and first responders ensuring faster response times and improved coordination during both routine operations and emergency situations.With over 6,000 schools and organizations nationwide relying on its platform, SaferWatch continues to expand its footprint across major events, municipalities, and communities - delivering on its mission of Building Safer Communities.Attendees are encouraged to download the SaferWatch app ahead of the festival to stay informed and play an active role in event safety.About SaferWatchSaferWatch is a comprehensive public safety platform that enables real-time communication between individuals, organizations, and law enforcement. With features including anonymous tip reporting, mobile and wearable panic alerts, mass notifications, and a 24/7 Real-Time Response Center, SaferWatch empowers users to report concerns, receive critical alerts, and respond faster in emergencies. Trusted by over 6,000 schools and communities nationwide, SaferWatch is committed to Building Safer Communities when every second counts.

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