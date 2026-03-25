Bianca Evans Named Top 5 Broker in World's Largest Business Brokerage Firm

Bianca Evans

Bianca Evans ranks Top 5 of 1,000+ brokers at Transworld in 2025

“I’m incredibly grateful to the clients who have trusted me with one of the most important decisions of their lives” — Bianca Evans

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized among more than 1,000 brokers worldwide at the largest business brokerage firm in the world

Bianca Evans, a business broker with Transworld Business Advisors, has been recognized as one of the company’s top performers for 2025, ranking in the Top 5 brokers across the entire organization. With more than 1,000 brokers worldwide, the distinction places Evans among the most elite business brokerage professionals in the industry.

Evans’ ranking puts her in rare company and underscores her reputation as one of the most successful business brokers in the United States.

Over the course of her career, Evans has successfully closed 236 transactions to date, helping business owners navigate the complex process of selling their companies and transitioning to the next chapter of their lives.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the clients who have trusted me with one of the most important decisions of their lives,” Evans said. She also credited Andy Cagnetta and Treve Kinsey, key mentors who helped shape her career.

“I’ve been fortunate to learn from some of the best in the industry,” Evans added. “Andy and Treve have provided invaluable guidance and support along the way.”

With a track record of consistent deal flow and client success, Evans continues to build a reputation for delivering results while guiding business owners through the sale process with professionalism and expertise.

Her recognition as a Top 5 broker at Transworld Business Advisors further solidifies her standing as one of the leading business brokerage professionals in the country.

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