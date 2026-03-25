International Soccer Star SILAS to Share His Pursuit of Goals, God, and Glory in Upcoming Autobiography

Beyond Success (Harvest House Publishers)

The new memoir from the global soccer icon and ESPN broadcaster will be available everywhere on May 5th from Harvest House Publishers

The key distinctive in my life isn’t my career as a soccer player; it is the relationship I cultivated with the Lord from a young age.” — Silas

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once called “the most well-known Christian in Brazil,” two-time FIFA World Cup player Paulo Silas Perreira will tour North America in summer 2026 to provide World Cup commentary for ESPN Brazil, and to promote the English-language release of his memoir, Beyond Success (Harvest House Publishers) — Available everywhere on May 5, 2026.First published as Além Do Sucesso, Beyond Success details how Paulo Silas—known by millions simply as “Silas”—grew up on the cusp of poverty in Campinas, Brazil, with the dream of becoming a soccer player. Silas remembers himself as a frail and sickly child, and counts it as a miracle that he went on to enjoy more than three decades with a career in professional soccer, playing and later coaching for teams across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. In 1986 and 1990, Silas became one of fewer than 500 men in history to have the honor of representing Brazil in the FIFA World Cup—the highlight of his career.But more than his professional accomplishments, Silas stands out because of his steadfast Christian faith: “The key distinctive in my life isn’t my career as a soccer player; it is the relationship I cultivated with the Lord from a young age.” Raised in a Christian home where he looked to his father as a spiritual role model, Silas was baptized when he was eight years old, and in all the years since, he has never looked back on that decision. Today, he is “grateful to affirm that I remain grounded in what I learned at home as a child.”From the earliest days of his career, the faith his parents passed down to him has been an integral part of his identity as a soccer player, a public figure, and a family man. Silas takes seriously that, “If I carry the name of God, I must honor Him in all I do.” Many athletes crumble under the pressure to navigate the media, manage relationships with teammates, and handle the high expectations of fans, yet Silas' faith has allowed him to endure these trials with grace.Today, Silas is eager to share his powerful testimony of faith with as many people as possible, and the release of Beyond Success allows him to expand to an audience of English-speakers. He recognizes the platform God has given him through his career as a soccer player, and he is determined to use it to bring glory to the One who has given him everything. “Sharing my testimony about the work God has done in my life is one of my greatest joys,” he says. “I believe soccer will continue to win many lives for Jesus.”Paulo Silas is a former international soccer star who played in two FIFA World Cups with Brazil and competed for top clubs in Brazil, Portugal, and Argentina. From humble beginnings in São Paulo to coaching and broadcasting on ESPN, Silas’s story reflects perseverance, conviction, and the importance of faith in Jesus. He is married, a father of three, and passionate about inspiring others through his life journey.###Harvest House Publishers, a Christian publishing company based in Eugene, Oregon, publishes more than 100 books per year and carries a strong backlist offering more than 1,700 titles. Over 145 million Harvest House books have been sold worldwide through diverse distribution channels, and additional millions have sold in over 75 different languages.

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