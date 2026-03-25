Atlanta Peach Movers Expands White Glove Service for High-Value Art and Antiques

Georgia's premier moving company enhances specialized handling for fine art, antiques and estate collections with dedicated crews and custom crating.

Every piece tells a story. Our job is to make sure it arrives with that story intact - no scratches, no damage, no exceptions” — Orlando Lynch

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta Peach Movers, Georgia's trusted full-service moving company since 1987, today announced a significant expansion of its White Glove moving service, now offering dedicated crews, custom crating solutions and climate-aware transport specifically designed for high-value art, antiques and estate collections.The enhanced White Glove service addresses growing demand from Atlanta-area homeowners, collectors, galleries and estate managers who require specialized care when relocating irreplaceable items. With a fleet of 38 vehicles and nearly four decades of experience, Atlanta Peach Movers is uniquely positioned to handle moves that go far beyond standard residential and commercial relocations.The expanded White Glove service includes custom crating and packing engineered for individual pieces, trained handlers who specialize in fine art, sculpture, antiques and fragile collections, detailed condition documentation before and after every move, climate-sensitive transport protocols to protect items from temperature and humidity fluctuations, and coordination with insurance providers for high-value coverage.Every member of the White Glove team completes advanced training through Peach University, the company's proprietary workforce development program. The curriculum covers art handling techniques, antique furniture construction and vulnerability points, proper lifting and transport methods for oversized and irregularly shaped pieces, and risk assessment for each item category.The announcement builds on a landmark period for Atlanta Peach Movers, which recently celebrated 35 years of service and was named the Official Mover of the Atlanta Braves. The company has also seen increasing demand from real estate professionals through its Peach Perks realtor rewards program, with agents frequently recommending the White Glove tier for clients with luxury homes and significant collections.Atlanta's thriving arts scene and historic neighborhoods make the city a natural hub for this type of specialized service. From Buckhead estates to Midtown gallery relocations, the need for expert handling of high-value items continues to grow alongside the metro area's expanding cultural footprint.The expanded White Glove service is available now for local, regional, national and international moves. Prospective clients can request a complimentary in-home assessment and custom quote by calling (770) 447-5121 or visiting atlpeachmovers.com.About Atlanta Peach MoversFounded in 1987 and located at 1244 Techwood Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 , United States, Atlanta Peach Movers is Georgia's premier full-service moving company, offering residential, commercial, White Glove, senior and long-distance moving services. With a fleet of 38 vehicles, an in-house training academy known as Peach University and the company's signature Peach Promise satisfaction guarantee, Atlanta Peach Movers has served thousands of families and businesses across the Southeast. The company is the Official Mover of the Atlanta Braves. For more information, visit atlpeachmovers.com or call (770) 447-5121.

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