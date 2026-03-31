A Global Business Leader Shares His Philosophy for Fulfillment Beyond Material Achievement in New Book

Sultan Sobhi Batterjee releases "Be Your Own Sultan: The Transformative Power of Redefining Wealth" with Forbes Books.

“Be Your Own Sultan: The Transformative Power of Redefining Wealth” by Sultan Sobhi Batterjee is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Be Your Own Sultan: The Transformative Power of Redefining Wealth" by Sultan Sobhi Batterjee is now available on Amazon and at major book sellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In an era marked by unprecedented material abundance—alongside rising levels of stress, anxiety, and disconnection—“Be Your Own Sultan” challenges the long-held belief that success and possessions alone lead to fulfillment. Sharing his own life journey, entrepreneur and global business leader Sultan Sobhi Batterjee offers a personal and applicable recalibration of what it truly means to be wealthy.Raised in one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent business families and achieving extraordinary professional success early in life, Batterjee appeared to embody conventional success. Yet despite leading multiple thriving companies, he found that financial achievement alone did not deliver the lasting sense of purpose and satisfaction he sought. This realization sparked a years-long personal journey across cultures, philosophies, and disciplines in search of a more sustainable definition of wealth.“What I have to offer is my philosophy—a means to be truly wealthy and achieve real success by focusing on bringing joy into your life,” Batterjee said. “This revolutionary mindset has revitalized every aspect of my life, including my businesses, and brought positive change to many of those with whom I’ve shared these thoughts. The answers you seek are closer than you imagine.”Written for entrepreneurs, executives, and anyone questioning traditional measures of success, “Be Your Own Sultan” is a powerful reminder that true wealth is cultivated by far more than money and possessions. Batterjee helps readers redefine success on their own terms to create lives of meaning, fulfillment, and lasting impact.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorAs a member of Saudi Arabia’s historic Batterjee family and the chairman and CEO of IHCC , a leading construction company in the region, Sultan Sobhi Batterjee has been named to Forbes’ Top CEOs of the MENA World. Sultan is also the founder of the real estate development company Lifestyle Developers, as well as Greener, an environmental sustainability solutions company, both of which serve the larger purpose of improving the living standards and future of Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Sultan is chairman of Sultan Batterjee Holding and is a board member of the Bait Al Batterjee Group, Saudi German Hospitals Group, Batterjee Medical Colleges, and the Batterjee Foundation. Sultan resides in Saudi Arabia, with his wife and three children.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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