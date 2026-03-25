U.S. Endowment Launches $5 Million Funding Opportunity to Accelerate Wood Fiber Markets

The U.S. Endowment is a not-for-profit public charity collaborating with partners in the public and private sectors to advance systemic, transformative, and sustainable change for the health and vitality of the nation’s working forests and forest-reliant communities. The U.S. Endowment announced a $5 million funding opportunity to connect underutilized wood fiber with new buyers, strengthen regional supply chains and keep working forests economically viable.

Effort will invest up to $1 million per year over five years in organizations that can develop durable market solutions, helping keep working forests productive

Strong wood markets are essential to the long-term health of working forests and the communities that rely on them. This funding will help communities rebuild capacity and strengthen supply chains.” — Matt Krumenauer, VP, markets of the U.S. Endowment

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities today announced a $5 million funding opportunity to connect underutilized wood fiber with new buyers, strengthen regional supply chains and keep working forests economically viable. This effort will invest up to $1 million per year over five years in organizations that can develop durable market solutions, helping keep working forests productive and rural economies strong, especially in regions facing reduced processing capacity and shifting market conditions.An additional $500,000 is available for projects in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont through a partnership with the Northern Border Regional Commission’s (NBRC) Forest Economy Initiative. “Supporting a vibrant forest economy in Northern New England and New York is a central focus of the Commission,” said Chris Saunders Federal Co-Chair of NBRC. “This innovative collaboration with the Endowment will leverage our collective knowledge and resources of to the benefit of rural communities and their residents.”When local wood markets weaken, the impact ripples across entire communities, affecting landowners, loggers, hauling businesses and manufacturers. Without reliable markets, it becomes harder to keep forests actively managed and economically viable.“Strong wood markets are essential to the long-term health of working forests and the communities that rely on them,” said Matt Krumenauer, vice president, markets of the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities. “This funding is designed to help communities rebuild capacity, strengthen supply chains and bring new buyers to the table.”What the Funding Will SupportThe Endowment expects to select three to five organizations by June 2026 for five-year agreements focused on practical market-building work, including:• Identifying and securing new buyers for wood fiber that currently has limited market options.• Strengthening regional supply chains so wood can move efficiently from forest to end use.• Supporting near-term, on-the-ground development that can scale and attract additional investment.Priority will be given to proposals that demonstrate readiness to launch, clear potential for growth, strong alignment with regional needs and the ability to leverage additional resources over time.Who Should ApplyEligible applicants include U.S.-based private, nonprofit organizations or institutes of higher education with demonstrated experience and a strong track record in wood products manufacturing, biomass utilization, business development, economic development or related fields.Proposals are due by May 22, 2026, at 5 p.m. EST. Selected applicants will be notified by June 12, 2026.Full application details and submission instructions are available at:About the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities:The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities is a not-for-profit public charity collaborating with partners in the public and private sectors to advance systemic, transformative, and sustainable change for the health and vitality of the nation’s working forests and forest-reliant communities. To learn more about the Endowment, please visit our website at www.usendowment.org

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