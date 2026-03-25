California Invests $19.8 Million to Expand Life-Saving Addiction Treatment in Los Angeles County

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Christ-Centered Ministries Awarded Conditional BHCIP Grant to Launch 50-Bed Residential Treatment Expansion Through Project RESTORE

Too often, people make the decision to enter recovery, only to be told to wait. Project RESTORE is about removing that barrier and ensuring that when someone is ready, we are ready for them.” — Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Christ-Centered Ministries.

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christ-Centered Ministries (CCM) has been awarded a conditional $19.8 million grant through the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) as part of the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP), a critical investment aimed at expanding access to addiction treatment across Los Angeles County.This funding will support the acquisition and rehabilitation of a new facility in Hawthorne, adding 50 adult residential treatment beds to address the region’s growing demand for substance use disorder services.At a time when Los Angeles County continues to face a deepening behavioral health crisis, this investment represents more than increased capacity, it represents timely access to recovery when it matters most.Meeting the Moment: When Readiness Meets AccessAcross Los Angeles County, individuals seeking recovery often face long waitlists and limited placement options, barriers that can mean the difference between recovery and relapse.Project RESTORE was designed by CCM to change that. The program will provide immediate access to structured residential care, supporting individuals through stabilization, treatment, and long-term reintegration into the community.A Solution Rooted in Lived ExperienceFor CCM, this work is not theoretical, it is deeply personal. More than 30 years ago, CCM President and CEO Troy Vaughn experienced homelessness and addiction firsthand. When he made the decision to seek recovery, he was told there would be a six-month wait for treatment, a delay he did not believe he would survive. An unexpected opening ultimately saved his life.Today, that experience is shaping a different outcome for others. Project RESTORE is built on a simple but urgent principle: “When someone is ready for recovery, access must be immediate.”A Public Investment Catalyzing Broader ImpactThe BHCIP award reflects California’s commitment to expanding and modernizing behavioral health infrastructure, particularly in communities with the greatest unmet needs.For CCM, this investment is also serving as a catalyst, accelerating a broader effort to build a comprehensive recovery ecosystem that integrates treatment, housing, and long-term support services.Through Project RESTORE, CCM is advancing a model that connects individuals not only to care, but to stability, purpose, and sustainable recovery.Building What’s Next“This moment is about more than expanding capacity, it’s about meeting people at the exact moment they’re ready to change their lives,” said Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Christ-Centered Ministries.With site development underway in Hawthorne, Project RESTORE will add 50 new residential treatment beds, significantly expanding access to care for individuals across Los Angeles County.CCM currently operates a range of housing, recovery, and reentry programs across the region, including an existing 10-bed Project RESTORE program already in operation. The BHCIP-funded expansion builds on this established foundation, scaling a model of care that is already delivering results and increasing capacity to meet the growing demand for treatment.This initiative is part of a broader vision to strengthen the region’s behavioral health continuum by linking treatment with housing, workforce development, and long-term recovery support.CCM continues to work alongside public partners, community stakeholders, and philanthropic supporters to bring this vision to life and ensure that more individuals can access the care and support they need to achieve lasting recovery.To find out more or to participate in this expansion, visit CCM Project RESTORE . Media Contact: Ava Manuel. Email: avam@4ccm.orgAbout Christ-Centered MinistriesChrist-Centered Ministries (CCM) is a Los Angeles County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through housing, recovery, reentry, and workforce development services. With decades of experience serving vulnerable populations, CCM continues to lead innovative, community-centered solutions that restore individuals, families, and communities.

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