Shiloh Baptist Church Welcomes Rev. Dr. Jonathan Tennial as New Senior Pastor

Rev. Jonathan Tennial, D.Min

Shiloh Baptist Church is pleased to announce the appointment of Rev. Dr. Jonathan Tennial as its new Senior Pastor, effective June 1, 2026.

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tennial to Shiloh. We know his leadership will help guide us into a vibrant new chapter as Shiloh continues to be a beacon of love, serving Christ while serving people.” — Chairman George Parker

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiloh Baptist Church is pleased to announce the appointment of Rev. Dr. Jonathan Tennial as its new Senior Pastor, effective June 1, 2026. Pastor Tennial joins Shiloh Baptist Church with a vision to foster community growth, enhance outreach, and lead with compassion.With over fourteen years of experience in ministry, Pastor Tennial previously served as Associate Pastor at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Winston Salem, NC; Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church of Chicago, IL; and Pastor in Residence at The Concord Baptist Church of Christ in Brooklyn, New York. Pastor Tennial is known for his amazing pastoral presence and ability to relate to people across different demographics and generations. Pastor Tennial has a heart for global missions and a sterling reputation. He has made an indelible impact at every place that he is called to do God’s work.“It is a sacred privilege to join the Shiloh Baptist Church family as Senior Pastor. I believe God is guiding this congregation into a new season marked by renewed unity, spiritual depth, and fresh vision for ministry. I am eager to walk alongside this church family — preaching the Word faithfully, loving people well, and helping equip every member to live out their faith with courage and compassion in our community.” said Dr. Tennial."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tennial to our congregation," said George Parker, Diaconate Chairman at Shiloh Baptist Church “We believe his leadership will help guide us into a vibrant new chapter as Shiloh continues to be a beacon of love, serving Christ while serving people."Pastor Tennial will be joining the Shiloh congregation for Easter Sunday on April 5, 2026. Final details on the formal installation service will be forthcoming.About the Shiloh Baptist Church:Founded in 1880, the Shiloh Baptist Church has served as a foundational institution within the Hampton Roads religious community. Shiloh is a Christ centered congregation committed to worship, discipleship and community service. Shiloh remains forward-looking, continually adapting to address the evolving needs of its members. Celebrating our Past… Looking Towards Our Future.

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