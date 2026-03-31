New Survey Data Reveals Exit Planning Profession at an Inflection Point Ahead of Annual Report Release

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Annual National Exit Planners Survey to Be Published April 7 — Early Findings Signal Profession-Wide Maturation

Exit planning is no longer in its formative stage. Practitioners are building durable practices, charging market rates, and adopting tools that separate professionals from generalists.” — John F. Dini, CExP, CEPA, CBEC, CEMC Founder and CEO of ExitMap

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 sixth National Exit Planners Survey, the profession's most comprehensive annual research initiative, will be released publicly on April 7, 2026. Based on responses from 405 practitioners across 47 U.S. states and six countries, the report delivers the most statistically robust picture of the exit planning profession to date.

Early findings suggest the profession has reached a meaningful turning point. After several years of rapid practitioner growth — during which nearly half of all survey respondents had fewer than three years of experience — the 2026 data shows a significant reversal. The newcomer cohort (under three years) fell from 49.7% to 37.3% in a single survey cycle, suggesting the field is maturing and retaining practitioners at higher rates.

At the same time, the percentage of advisors charging fees for exit planning services rose from 69.9% to 76.5%, the highest rate recorded in the survey's six-year history. Combined with rising expected earnings across credential groups, the data paints a picture of a profession transitioning from growth mode into one defined by deepening expertise and economic sustainability.

"The data tells us that the exit planning profession is no longer in its formative stage," said John F. Dini, CEO and Founder of ExitMap, the survey’s sponsoring organization. "The practitioners who have committed to this specialty are building durable practices, charging market rates, and adopting the tools and methodologies that separate professionals from generalists."

The 2026 survey also introduces for the first time a dedicated section on artificial intelligence in exit planning practices. Preliminary findings indicate AI adoption rates that far exceed most professional services benchmarks.

The full 2026 National Exit Planners Survey Report will be available at https://exitplannerssurvey.com/ beginning April 7, 2026.

About ExitMap

ExitMap is a system of proprietary software tools designed to assist advisors in preparing their clients for a business transition. Studies show that a majority of former owners are dissatisfied due to a lack of activity, identity or purpose. ExitMap interviews and exercises help owners determine their goals, personal vision, and the actions needed to achieve their objectives. Since 2021, ExitMap has conducted the only annual survey of professionals in the field.

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