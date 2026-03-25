HIP Video Promo Presents: Michael Lee Pinder premieres new music video "Phantom Firefly (Glow)” on BuzzMusic

Michael Lee Pinder Steps Into the Spotlight with Glittering New Single "Phantom Firefly (Glow)"

CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Michael Lee Pinder, creativity is the closest thing this world has to magic. Music captivated him from an early age, and what began as a spark swiftly grew into a blaze of bright-eyed discovery. This may come as no surprise to those familiar with Michael Lee’s musical roots. His father, Mike Pinder—a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of the Moody Blues—is a legend in his own right, passing his love for music down to his children. Growing up, Michael Lee took to songwriting naturally and soon found himself turning out melodies in full force. The passion ignited in those early years set the stage for his genre-bending approach to music creation. He has released several studio albums with his brother Matt (as The Pinder Brothers) and continues to write, record, and produce music in his private home studio. His warm, sophisticated works offer a guiding voice that cuts through the noise, delivering the kind of reassuring insights the world didn’t know it needed. Now, as he embarks on a new chapter with a lush solo album in production, Pinder approaches the world with a refreshing sense of wonder. Ultimately, he aims to help others discover joy from within—this time by trekking new sonic terrain, diving into the retro sounds of the 70’s and 80’s while weaving in his signature philosophical reflections.

If you could pour all of the things that make Pinder’s music so compelling into a single track, "Phantom Firefly (Glow)" would be it. Known for his distinctive, guitar-driven melodies, Pinder proves here that his musical prowess extends well beyond a single instrument. The song’s charming, ballad-like piano forms a fitting backdrop for his crisp, soulful vocals, delivered with a uniquely tender confidence. He understands how easy it is to be distracted by glimmers of silver and gold—the illusion of external glory. But when many “search for the light,” they end up “dimming what’s inside, waiting for the future to arrive.” In the chase for future success, that internal magic can disappear completely. Pinder reminds us to radiate from the inside rather than chase success. By the time the eclectic guitar solo arrives, the track seems to glitter all on its own—illuminating a world of beauty that’s always been there, just waiting to be rediscovered.

The stellar clip "Phantom Firefly (Glow)" music video is a testament to what can happen when the light within finally peeks out, revealing the true colors underneath. The video opens with a little girl entering a roller rink for what seems like just an ordinary day of skating, but it’s clear from the start that she’s feeling discouraged. The rink employees—curiously, whose name tags all read Pinder—are keeping a watchful eye on the gloom-ridden girl. What if a mysterious figure could step in to give her a much-needed boost of confidence? Fortunately, the owner of this rink has a little magic up his sleeve. With the help of a few shiny outfit adjustments, the girl begins to glow with confidence and pure joy as she glides around the rink alongside pro skaters, transforming an average day into a vibrant fantasy. It’s the grandest display yet of Pinder’s wholesome whimsy, conjuring a reality where anything is possible but nothing is as it seems. All it takes is a little courage and a reminder that the world of your imagination truly has no bounds.

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