ProHance Showcases Measurable Productivity Impact at SSOW 2026, Shifting from Transformation to Tangible Outcomes

Fireside chat on “Data First Foundations: Building a Unified, Actionable Strategy.” ProHance Showcases Measurable Productivity Impact at SSOW 2026 Team ProHance at SSOW Orlando 2026

At SSOW 2026, ProHance highlighted how enterprises are moving beyond transformation to delivering measurable productivity and proven business outcomes.

Organizations that are pulling ahead today are those that can demonstrate clear, data-backed improvements in productivity and operational efficiency” — Khiv Singh, SVP – US, ProHance

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As conversations across the shared services and global capability center ecosystem evolve from exploring digital transformation to proving measurable business impact, ProHance , a leading AI-led workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, demonstrated strong momentum at the Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW) 2026 as a sponsor and thought leader.ProHance engaged with global GBS and GCC leaders focused on building data-driven, performance-oriented organizations, underscoring a clear industry shift toward measurable productivity outcomes rather than experimental pilots.Driving the conversation on measurable ROI: ProHance contributed to the event’s thought leadership agenda through two key sessions designed to help organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-scale value realization. ProHance hosted a workshop titled “From AI Pilots to Proven Productivity ROI,” which explored how enterprises can quantify, scale, and sustain workforce productivity gains beyond initial proof-of-concept initiatives. The session offered practical frameworks for aligning AI and automation investments with measurable business outcomes.A Fireside Chat was also conducted by ProHance’s Senior Vice President, North America - Khiv Singh, and Vikram Talwar, EVP, Global Business Leader at Moder on “Data First Foundations: Building a Unified, Actionable Strategy.” The discussion highlighted how strong data governance and unified visibility are essential to driving sustainable transformation across global operations.It was observed that the industry momentum has begun leaning toward data-led performance. This was a consistent theme across customer and peer conversations at SSOW 2026 with a growing emphasis on accountability and outcome-based transformation. Leaders are increasingly prioritizing solutions that deliver verifiable impact, not just strategic intent.“Organizations that are pulling ahead today are those that can demonstrate clear, data-backed improvements in productivity and operational efficiency,” said Singh, “The focus is no longer on whether to transform, but on how quickly enterprises can prove and scale the value of that transformation.”Throughout the event, ProHance connected with enterprises across industries that are actively transitioning from fragmented pilot initiatives to integrated, enterprise-wide productivity programs. The conversations reflected a strong demand for platforms that unify operational data, deliver real-time insights, and support continuous performance optimization.ProHance continues to work closely with organizations looking to transform productivity into a measurable and sustainable competitive advantage.To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit: https://lnkd.in/gaCXhN8y ABOUT PROHANCE: ProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction. Today, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000 users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence.ProHance has also been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025, as Trailblazer in the Everest Group Workforce Management in Contact Centres 2025 Report and consistently recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Task Mining Tools.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.prohance.net

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