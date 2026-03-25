PartsNow Introduces a New AI-Assisted Way to Search for Truck Parts

PartsNow.ai powered by TalkRev.ai PartsNow.ai

TalkRev launches PartsNow.ai, an Agentic Commerce Platform for heavy‑duty truck and trailer parts.

This is a game changer in the industry and AI will help us reach more truck and trailer operators and service them faster and better.” — Steve Fultz, the President of Partsnow.ai

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TalkRev announced the launch of PartsNow.ai , an Agentic Commerce Platform built to eliminate one of the trucking industry's big problems of relying solely on human expertise to find the right part and thereby improving efficiencies.PartsNow combines AI‑powered chat and voice agent accessible from a phone call, visual recognition, and a network of trusted distributors to help fleets, owner‑operators, and repair shops find and buy heavy‑duty truck parts in minutes—whether they need original (OEM) or aftermarket components.“Too many mechanics spend their day on the phone calling three or four suppliers just to buy a brake disc or a turbocharger while vendors need trained and skilled personnel to constantly manage the phone call only to take orders,” said Manna Justin, CEO of TalkRev. “PartsNow changes that. You tell us what you need – type it, say it, or even upload a photo of the broken part or the truck’s VIN – and our AI identifies the exact component and sources it from our network of distributors. You buy directly from PartsNow, and we handle the rest.”For users, that means spending less time searching and more time getting the part you need. "This is a game changer in the industry and AI will help us reach more truck and trailer operators and service them faster and better" said Steve Fultz, the President of PartsNow.ai who is also an industry veteran who runs Knoxville, TN based Post Onsite and Knox Trailers. For distributors and vendors of parts, TalkRev.ai can offer a direct to consumer AI platform and distributions through PartNow.ai to reach more customers worldwide.How It WorksUsers interact with the PartsNow AI assistant through a simple chat interface. They can:- Describe the part or the problem (“the brake on my Peterbilt is making noise”).- Upload a photo of the damaged part or the vehicle’s VIN.- Receive instant recommendations with pricing and availability.It is also possible to talk to the AI agent via phone. The AI follows the same path – identifying the problem, asking additional questions to find the best match – and after doing so, sends a text message with product details, pricing, and a link to complete the purchase.PartsNow.ai aggregates inventory from a network of distributors. The platform currently features a catalog of more than 50,000 parts, with additional distributors coming soon. The purchase is completed in one seamless checkout, with PartsNow handling the transaction. This model gives distributors a new sales channel without requiring them to build their own e‑commerce infrastructure.About TalkRevTalkRev.ai is the AI first tech startup powering PartsNow.ai with its end-to-end Agentic Commerce Platform. The company builds AI-powered solutions for customer-facing workflows across multiple industries. Its platform combines Voice / Phone, Chat, Text / SMS, and booking automations to help organizations simplify support, improve responsiveness, and create more efficient service experiences. With PartsNow, TalkRev brings this same technology to the heavy‑duty truck parts market, enabling buyers to find relevant parts faster while giving distributors a new sales channel to enter the AI generation.Get Started with PartsNowPartsNow is live now. Whether you manage a fleet, run a repair shop, or are a parts distributor looking to reach new customers, you can be part of how the industry finds what it needs.Visit PartsNow.ai to try the AI assistant or contact us at info@partsnow.ai to learn about distributor onboarding.

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