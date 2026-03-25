Thunder Parley Unveils MATH and LIMIT Plans to Restore Affordability and Protect Classroom Learning in California

Thunder Parley, ex-Google engineer and current candidate for Governor

Democrat plans to Attack the Affordability Crisis with common-sense plans to tackle California's biggest challenges.

Putting tax dollars back in the pockets of working Californians and giving students back their lost instructional time are investments that will translate to long-term economic prosperity.” — Thunder Parley

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gubernatorial candidate Thunder Parley today announced two major policy proposals geared at attacking the Affordability Crisis plaguing Californian families. The MATH Plan and the LIMIT Plan aim to help working families get ahead and ensure students can actually learn in the classroom.

The MATH Plan (Making Advancement Tax-Free for Households) eliminates benefit cliffs and simplifies the tax code so that every raise puts more money in a family’s pocket. It replaces sudden benefit cutoffs with gradual phase-outs and introduces a simpler tax structure, including a 0% bracket on foundational income for working families and a single flat rate above it.

The LIMIT Plan (Lost Instructional Minutes In Teaching) creates a statewide system to track and reduce classroom disruptions that take away valuable learning time. Designed to provide stronger support to California's hardworking teachers moves school accountability away from vague “climate” surveys and toward real data by tracking lost instructional time, giving parents clearer information and directing support to schools dealing with the most disruption.

“Right now, California is failing working families on two fronts. We punish them when they earn more; we fail their children when classrooms become chaotic and learning time disappears. These are not separate problems, they are part of the same broken system that is limiting opportunity across this state. The MATH and LIMIT plans work together to fix that by rewarding working families and protecting the time students need to succeed.”

Together, the proposals focus on strengthening the path to economic mobility by helping parents keep more of what they earn and giving students a complete and meaningful education. Both plans are rooted in a straightforward goal: keeping Sacramento accountable for its use of taxpayer dollars to ensure results for families and students.

“If you work hard, you should get ahead; if your child shows up to school, they should be able to learn,” said Parley. "Putting tax dollars back in the pockets of working Californians and giving students back their lost instructional time are investments that will translate to long-term economic prosperity for our families." The MATH and LIMIT plans will be central to Parley’s campaign to make California more affordable and focused on real outcomes for working families.

Thunder's full platform can be found at votethunder.com.

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