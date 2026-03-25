Attorney General Jackley Announces Major March Accomplishments by AG’s Criminal Division

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announces significant accomplishments by the Attorney General’s Criminal Division throughout the month of March, highlighting a series of major jury trials, homicide verdicts, and statewide collaboration among prosecutors and law enforcement.

“This has been an extraordinary month of trial work across South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our Criminal Division has taken on multiple complex and violent‑crime prosecutions at once, delivering justice for victims while demonstrating exceptional professionalism and teamwork.”

Throughout March, the Division managed several high‑stakes jury trials simultaneously, including:

Pennington County Double‑Homicide

A two‑week jury trial resulted in convictions for all three defendants responsible for the double‑murder. Sentencing was imposed March 13, with Montell Olivera receiving three life sentences, and co‑defendants Dillon Wilson and Erin Provancial each receiving life sentences. This case was one of the most significant homicide prosecutions handled by the Division in recent years and required extensive coordination across offices.

Minnehaha County Penitentiary Violence

On March 12, a jury convicted Jeremiah Hart of two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of First‑Degree Robbery related to a stabbing and robbery inside the penitentiary. Sentencing will proceed following completion of the Pre-Sentence Investigation.

Union County Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement Officers

On March 18, a jury convicted Samir Albaidhani of seven felony counts, including three counts of Attempted First‑Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, three counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer, and Aggravated Eluding. Sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

Turner County Triple‑Homicide Trial

On March 20, a jury convicted Jay Ostrem of three counts of First Degree Murder that occurred in Centerville. Sentencing is scheduled for May 14.

“Managing a statewide trial schedule of this magnitude takes a deep bench, strong preparation, and unwavering teamwork. I am grateful for the office’s attorneys and staff across divisions who stepped in to support one another and ensure that every case received the attention it deserved,” Jackley said.

The Attorney General also noted that this month’s results reflect the Division’s commitment to protecting South Dakota communities and delivering justice for victims and law enforcement.

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