Durham School Services Provides Buses to Support Meridian and Garden City Police Department’s Rescue Training

Meridian and Garden City Police Department Bus Hostage Rescue Training

It’s collaborations like these with our community partners such as Durham School Services that allow us and our team to provide the highest quality of service possible to the community.” — Sergeant Justin Rogers, Meridian and Garden City Police Department

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services had the special opportunity to provide two school buses to support the Meridian and Garden City Police Department’s Bus Hostage Rescue training for their Special Tactics Group. The training involved learning about the configuration of school buses and identifying challenges that may occur during vehicle-based and confined-space emergency scenarios. The training also helped the group to fine-tune their training strategies to better ensure the safety of students and staff when emergency situations occur.For the training, Durham provided two types of buses – a regular, standard sized bus and minibus/van. A Durham trainer was also on-site to offer insight into the operation, structure, and different components of the bus, as well as to answer questions. The training lasted approximately four hours and was a successful, productive session that resulted in valuable knowledge and key takeaways for the tactics group team members.“It’s collaborations like these with our community partners such as Durham School Services that allow us and our team to provide the highest quality of service possible to the community,” said Sergeant Justin Rogers, Meridian and Garden City Police Department. “By being provided a realistic training environment and knowledgeable school bus professionals to answer questions, we are able to elevate our training and thus are better prepared to respond to these types of critical incidents. We are thankful for the opportunity and look forward to continuing these partnerships in the future.”Durham began serving the Meridian community in 2024. As part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program, the team has supported Meridian and its community members through various events such as providing transportation for the Special Olympics Athletes’ Winter Regional Games and participating in and becoming a sponsor for the West Ada Education Foundation’s 36th Annual Linking Up FORE Kids Golf Tournament.“As a Partner Beyond the Bus, when instances arise to lend support to community partners, we are more than happy to participate and help in any way we can,” said Eric Fedorco, Meridian General Manager, Durham School Services. “When the Meridian Police Department reached out for assistance with their training, there was no hesitation in my mind, especially since it was related to safety. My team and I have a strong sense of duty when it comes to the safety of our students and community, so we are glad to have played a vital role in enhancing safety measures that will protect their wellbeing when the least expected happens. It was a meaningful opportunity to safeguard our community, and we would be honored to assist again in the future.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

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