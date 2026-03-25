CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Portland, OR, and surrounding areas.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I appreciate the opportunity to meet pet parents where they are most comfortable to help them through the process.” — Dr. Rachael Bernard

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has finally launched in Portland, OR, to provide in-home pet euthanasia services. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Rachael Bernard will serve pets and pet parents throughout Portland and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Portland becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Joining the CodaPet team in Portland, Oregon, Dr. Rachael Bernard brings nearly a decade of veterinary experience and a deep commitment to supporting pets and their families during life’s most difficult moments. Dr. Bernard earned her undergraduate degree from Whitman College in 2011 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University in 2023. She began her career in emergency veterinary medicine, where she supported families through the unexpected loss of beloved pets, and later transitioned to general practice and in-home euthanasia care. Her professional interests include pain management, soft-tissue surgical procedures, and palliative and hospice care.“Portland is full of pet lovers who care deeply about the well-being of their dogs and cats,” says Dr. Bernard. “Helping them pass with dignity in their own home is a service that is becoming more and more popular as people learn about these opportunities.”Dr. Bernard’s passion for humane, stress-free end-of-life care grew from her early experiences in emergency medicine. She says, “I became passionate about making the process of humane euthanasia as peaceful and comfortable as possible. I appreciate the opportunity to meet pet parents where they are most comfortable to help them through the process.” Learning that the word euthanasia translates to “good or peaceful death,” she is honored to guide families through what is often one of the most difficult experiences a pet owner will face.Outside of veterinary medicine, Dr. Bernard enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family, exploring the outdoors, trying new restaurants, and curling up with a good book. She shares her home with Spud, a 9-year-old beagle/golden retriever mix, and Stella, a 9-year-old tortoiseshell cat, who keep her on her toes. Her pets, along with her dedication to every patient she cares for, inspire her approach to providing comfort, dignity, and compassion at the end of life.At the heart of Dr. Bernard’s work is a simple mission: to make sure every pet she cares for feels safe, loved, and comfortable—especially those she supports at the end of life.Dr. Rachael Bernard serves Portland, Beaverton, and surrounding communities, including Hillsboro, Gresham, Tigard, and Lake Oswego, covering the Portland metro area across Washington, Multnomah, and Clackamas counties, with service extending into parts of Vancouver, Camas, and nearby towns that residents commonly rely on for care.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Portland. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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