Gaine Technology Welcomes Melissa Laake as Vice President of Sales for Payer and Provider Markets

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaine Technology today announced that Melissa Laake has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for the payer and provider markets. In this role, Laake will lead sales efforts focused on helping healthcare organizations improve how they manage and use critical health data as they support operational performance and prepare data for AI-driven initiatives.

Laake brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience across sales, product, solutions, and marketing. Her background includes leadership across payer, provider, and digital health organizations, where she has built and scaled go-to-market strategies and worked closely with product and engineering teams to connect innovation with day-to-day business results.

“Melissa understands the connection between trusted data, strong execution, and measurable business performance,” said Andrew Cone, Chief Revenue Officer at Gaine Technology. “Melissa brings the leadership, market knowledge, and cross-functional experience to help us meet that need and continue our growth.”

Laake is joining Gaine as the company expands its work with healthcare and life sciences organizations that need cleaner, more reliable, and more current data across provider, member, patient, claims, clinical, and other domains. Gaine HDMP Health Data Management Platform is designed to integrate, cleanse, validate, enrich, and govern healthcare data across systems, creating a stronger foundation for better decisions, more efficient operations, and AI-ready data.

“What stood out to me about Gaine is its clear understanding that reliable, real-time data is foundational to everything healthcare organizations need to better serve their members,” said Melissa Laake. “Healthcare teams need data they can trust across systems and workflows. Gaine has built a platform that helps clients improve data quality, strengthen coordination, and create the data foundation needed for stronger analytics, automation, and AI use cases.”

Laake is also known for building alignment across teams, bringing together commercial, product, and delivery groups so organizations can scale more effectively. Her experience and relationships across the market are expected to support Gaine’s continued growth in the payer and provider segments.

About Gaine Technology

Gaine Technology provides health data management solutions for healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations. Its flagship offering, Gaine HDMP Health Data Management Platform, helps organizations integrate, cleanse, validate, enrich, and govern healthcare data across multiple domains, helping create the clean, consistent, and real-time data foundation needed for stronger operations and effective AI initiatives.

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