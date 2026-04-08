SecretSauce best AI tool for branding

Powered by a persistent Brand Brain, the platform replaces the production cycle for brand content across images, product photography, ads, and video

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- wearemighty, today announced the open beta launch of SecretSauce , an AI-powered platform that generates on-brand images, product photography, ad creative, campaigns, and video at scale.SecretSauce is built around a Brand Brain, a persistent, agentic system that learns everything that makes a brand unique. Users drop their URL, upload their brand assets, or describe the brand, and the platform automatically extracts and synthesises their visual identity, voice, tone, values, and aesthetic. As a result, every asset created comes out looking and sounding like the brand with no filming, editing, or production cycle required.Most generative AI tools operate as one-off prompt generators without memory or deep understanding of the brand. With SecretSauce, it builds the underlying brand infrastructure first, then applies it consistently across every output. The platform also functions as a strategic creative partner. Its deep knowledge of a brand’s identity can be used to generate campaign concepts, content calendars, and launch strategies grounded in who that brand actually is. Users move directly from ideation to creation in the same session, with no re-briefing required.With the open beta launch, SecretSauce supports the creation of on-brand images, product photography, ad creative, campaign visuals, and a suite of three video formats, which include:1. Talking head UGC: AI-generated talent or the founder speaking directly to camera2. Product presentation UGC: Talent holding and presenting the product3. Classic product video: Cinematic, on-brand product footage for web shops, product pages, or paid adsUsers have full control over who appears on camera, creating an AI avatar of a real person or building a character from scratch. Every video output is governed by the same Brand Brain that controls image and ad creation, ensuring visual identity, voice, and aesthetic remain consistent across formats and channels."The Brand Brain is the core of everything SecretSauce does," said Simon Davis, CEO and co-founder of wearemighty. "Your brand isn't forgotten the moment your session ends. You have a powerful platform by your side from ideation to creation built to remember every detail permanently and apply it to every asset, from static images to video. That permanence is what makes one-shot content creation possible. Users don’t spend their time iterating, they get it right on the first try."Content that would typically take an agency or internal creative team six to seven hours is produced in two minutes, without sacrificing brand quality and consistency. SecretSauce is designed for solopreneurs, content creators, freelancers, marketers, and agencies that require brand consistency at scale.SecretSauce is also available via API, enabling enterprise partners to integrate on-brand content generation directly into existing marketing and creative workflows. SecretSauce is now available in open beta. To learn more, visit trysecretsauce.ai.About wearemightywearemighty is a leading Singapore-based AI studio that powers real-time creativity, from games and campaigns, to brand experiences. Founded by industry veterans from King, Ubisoft, LucasArts, Gameloft, and Disney, the company builds proprietary AI tools, including SecretSauce, its flagship platform for producing cohesive, always on-brand creative at speed. As a value-driven company, wearemighty is committed to transparency, diversity and positivity in all that they do. For more information, visit https://www.wearemighty.ai

SecretSauce - Generate AI Content That Gets Your Brand Right

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