DPS Opens in Dubai: The Middle East’s First-Ever Permanent Real Estate Exhibition Centre

Dignitaries and guests take part in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the DPS launching event on 25 March, Celebrating Excellence: The Binghatti team marks the successful DPS Launch event this Key leadership figures gathered at the DPS Launch event to celebrate new milestones in Dubai's real estate sector.

Dubai has once again set a global benchmark in Real Estate with the opening of the DPS Property Exhibition, the first-ever permanent Real Estate exhibition.

A permanent property platform where serious buyers, investors, and brokers can meet developers at any time of year. This initiative will benefit all by boosting transparency, efficiency, and access.” — DPS spokesperson

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DPS officially opened on March 25, 2026, at Main Umm Suqeim Street, Al Barsha 2, to welcome agents, property seekers, and investors to a 365-day-a-year destination of its kind.Some of the most senior figures in the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory were present during the launch ceremony. The prominent dignitaries who attended the event included Ali Abdullah Ali, Director of the Real Estate Control Department, as well as Rashid Suleiman, Head of the Real Estate Licensing Section. Their presence underscored the strong institutional endorsement behind this landmark initiative.DPS is built on a simple but revolutionary idea: providing Agents, Buyers, and Investors with Top Developers' year-round access to Dubai's top developments, inventories, and launches all in one place. The Exhibition brings together over 30 of the most reputable developers of the UAE, like DAMAC, Sobha, Binghatti, Danube, Tiger, Beyond, Ellington, Deca, and more, along with over 400+ residential and commercial developments under one roof. Unlike traditional property exhibitions, which last only for a few days. DPS provides year-round daily access with free admission and no reservation needed. The Developer’s expert consultants are available on the floor daily, making it accessible to all categories of visitors. The doors are open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day of the year.DPS redefines the Real Estate experience by catering to three distinct audiences. Real Estate agents gain access to Dubai’s entire property inventory under one roof, backed by premium agent lounges. Buyers benefit from the ability to compare a wide range of residential and commercial projects in one place, supported by on-floor expert consultants. Meanwhile, Developers benefit from permanent branded booths that guarantee consistent exposure and a continuous flow of qualified leads throughout the year.Ashraf Jawhar | S.V President at DAMAC said:“Dubai continues to stand out as a market of exceptional strength and scale. DPS adds an important platform for the industry, bringing together developers, brokers, and buyers in a setting that reflects the city’s ongoing growth and its global appeal.”The Dubai Property Show is now open. The future of Real Estate starts here.

Zero Friction. Pure Efficiency. Welcome to DPS

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