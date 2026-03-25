Printful Reveals How to Make Money with AI Through Print-on-Demand and Scalable Digital Businesses

Printful Reveals How to Make Money with AI

New data shows AI-driven side hustles can launch in hours—with zero inventory and global reach

Our mission is to make entrepreneurship accessible. AI brings the ideas, and Printful helps turn them into real businesses.” — Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how people work, create, and build businesses online. From generating artwork and written content to automating complex workflows, AI is unlocking new income opportunities for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creators across industries.At the center of this shift is Printful, helping individuals turn AI-generated ideas into physical products and profitable online stores without upfront investment or operational complexity. By combining powerful AI tools with on-demand fulfillment, creators can launch and scale businesses faster than ever before.The growing adoption of artificial intelligence is backed by significant market expansion. The global AI market, valued at more than $279 billion in 2024, is projected to surpass $3.4 trillion by 2033. At the same time, related sectors such as eLearning and AI-powered chatbots are seeing rapid growth, creating strong demand for AI-driven services and solutions.These developments signal a broader transformation in how businesses operate—relying increasingly on automation, data analysis, and AI-generated content to stay competitive.“AI isn’t just a trend—it’s a foundational shift in how businesses generate value,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful. “Creators who act now can position themselves ahead of a massive wave.”Multiple ways to make money with AI are emerging across industriesAI enables individuals to monetize their skills in a variety of ways, including content creation, prompt engineering, consulting, and automation services. Generative AI tools make it possible to design products, build marketing campaigns, and streamline workflows without advanced technical expertise.This accessibility has lowered the barrier to entry for entrepreneurship, allowing beginners to start side hustles and gradually expand into more advanced services like predictive analytics or machine learning integration.Businesses are also increasingly seeking AI-driven support in areas such as content generation, customer service automation, and data analysis—creating new opportunities for freelancers and consultants.Print-on-demand offers the most accessible path to monetizing AI-generated designsOne of the easiest and most practical ways to make money with AI is by creating AI-generated artwork and selling it through print on demand . With Printful, creators can turn digital designs into physical products like apparel, posters, and accessories without holding inventory.Printful manages the entire fulfillment process—from printing to packing and shipping—allowing entrepreneurs to focus on creativity, branding, and marketing. “Print-on-demand is where AI meets real-world income,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful. “You can turn a digital design into a global product line in a single day.”Generative AI tools such as Midjourney, DALL·E, Stable Diffusion, and Adobe Firefly make it easy to produce professional-quality artwork in a wide range of styles. This allows creators to explore niche ideas, test concepts quickly, and build cohesive product collections that resonate with specific audiences.The design maker simplifies product creation and store setupOnce designs are created, users can refine and upload them into Printful’s design maker to apply artwork to products and prepare them for sale. This streamlined workflow enables creators to build and launch an online store in a matter of hours.By integrating with platforms like Shopify, Etsy, and Wix, Printful allows users to seamlessly connect their stores and start selling to customers worldwide. AI tools can also be used to generate product descriptions, optimize listings, and support marketing efforts.“The combination of AI tools and our design maker gives creators unmatched speed,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful. “You can experiment, iterate, and scale faster than traditional business models ever allowed.”This approach eliminates many traditional barriers, such as upfront inventory costs, manufacturing logistics, and operational overhead—making entrepreneurship more accessible than ever.AI-powered services and automation unlock additional revenue streamsBeyond selling physical products, AI opens the door to a wide range of scalable services. These include AI-powered content creation, social media management, chatbot development, data analysis, and workflow automation.Businesses are actively investing in AI to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences. As a result, individuals who understand how to apply AI tools effectively can offer high-value services across multiple industries.Creators can also monetize AI through digital products such as prompt libraries, online courses, and software tools, building recurring revenue streams over time.From side hustle to scalable business with Printful at the coreAI enables creators to move beyond one-time income opportunities and build sustainable, long-term businesses. Whether through eCommerce, digital services, or automated systems, the ability to scale quickly is one of AI’s most powerful advantages.Printful plays a central role in this ecosystem by providing a simple, reliable way to turn AI-generated designs into tangible products that can be sold globally.By combining AI’s creative potential with Printful’s fulfillment infrastructure, users can focus on innovation and growth rather than logistics.Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept—it is a present-day tool that is reshaping how people earn money and build businesses. With platforms like Printful, creators can take advantage of this shift to launch, grow, and scale ventures with unprecedented speed and efficiency.As AI continues to evolve, those who embrace it early will be best positioned to capitalize on the expanding opportunities it creates.About PrintfulPrintful is a US-based print-on-demand and fulfillment company that enables entrepreneurs to create and sell custom products online without holding inventory. By integrating with leading ecommerce platforms and marketplaces, Printful allows sellers to focus on brand building and marketing while production and shipping are handled seamlessly.

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