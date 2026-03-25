The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Our nation’s capital should set the example of what American cities should look like: clean, safe, and beautiful. Today, House Republicans are bringing legislation to codify and expand on President Trump’s Executive Order 14252, making D.C. the standard of a great American city and a capital the American people can be proud of.

Under the D.C. Council’s years of soft-on-crime policies, Washington, D.C., turned into one of the most dangerous and deadly cities in America, with the fifth-highest murder rate of the nation’s largest cities. In addition to spikes in murder, carjackings, and juvenile delinquency, rising crime has also included increased desecration of D.C.’s public spaces.

Thankfully, President Trump has taken a stand to clean up the streets of our capital and restore law and order through executive action and enhanced federal police presence. With President Trump’s leadership, crime has significantly decreased in D.C. – even Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser admitted the President’s actions have led to lower crime in the District.

Our legislation would ensure our nation’s capital is clean, safe, and beautiful by enhancing public safety, bolstering law enforcement, cleaning public areas, and restoring monuments.

Rep. John McGuire’s legislation, H.R. 5103, the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act, establishes a commission to reduce crime in D.C. by providing necessary federal resources and strengthening the Metropolitan Police Department, and tasks the Department of the Interior with creating a program to clean and maintain popular sites in the nation’s capital—including monuments and parks—and to restore damaged federal properties.

Americans deserve a capital that is safe, beautiful, and reflects the greatness of our country. House Republicans are working with President Trump to ensure that’s the case for residents of the District, tourists, and the Americans who come to visit their nation’s capital.