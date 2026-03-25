From Runway to Reef in 20 Minutes: Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Launches 'Stay 6, Pay 4' Offer

Beach Club and watersports lagoon at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Overwater Pool Villas with direct access for snorkelling in the lagoon at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives An iconic oceanfront pool, where white sands meet endless blues at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives celebrates Chinese New Year with strong demand from the Chinese market, inviting couples to welcome the season with meaningful island experiences Overwater Reef Pool Villas at Grand Park Kodhipparu provide direct access to the house reef.

Skip seaplanes and arrive in 20 minutes: Grand Park Kodhipparu launches “Stay 6, Pay 4” with trusted ratings and award-winning island luxury.

MALE, MALDIVES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As travellers seek simplicity, trust and value in their holiday choices, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is redefining the Maldives experience with effortless access, award-winning recognition and a limited-time extended stay offer, Night On Us Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort eliminates the need for seaplane transfers or additional domestic flights, allowing guests to arrive on island within the hour and maximise their time in destination.To further enhance value, the resort has launched its “Night on Us – Pay 4, Stay 6” offer, available for bookings until 30 April 2026, for stays between 1 April and 31 October 2026.Grand Park Kodhipparu has built a strong reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique luxury resorts, combining guest trust with global recognition. The resort is rated 9/10 by verified guests, has achieved 7 consecutive years of Green Globe certification, and has been awarded Leading Boutique Luxury Resort in the Maldives by the World Travel Awards as well as recognised by Luxury Hotels of the World.Designed for today’s experience-led traveller, the extended stay offer encourages guests to move beyond short breaks and fully immerse in island life. Stays include daily breakfast, yoga sessions, guided snorkelling on the house reef, and personalised service from dedicated Lifestyle Hosts.Known for its expansive collection of overwater villas , Grand Park Kodhipparu offers guests front-row access to one of the Maldives’ most inviting lagoons. Calm, shallow and crystal clear, the lagoon becomes a natural playground for non-motorised watersports — from kayaking and paddleboarding to gentle exploration at your own pace. Just steps away from the accommodation, the island’s thriving house reef offers vibrant snorkelling directly from the beach or Overwater Reef Pool Villas, making it equally accessible for non-swimmers and rewarding for more experienced divers. Whether discovering marine life for the first time or returning for deeper exploration, the experience is designed to be effortless, safe and engaging for all levels.The April to October travel window offers compelling reasons to visit, from Easter escapes and summer travel away from crowded destinations to the enjoy manta ray season, when marine encounters become more frequent. In May, the experience takes on an added dimension with a series of lunar-inspired moments, from full moon beachfront dining and seafood BBQs to intimate post-dinner beach setups under the stars and curated proposal experiences. Whether embracing the rhythm of the ocean, or simply unwinding beneath a moonlit sky, the island offers a seamless blend of activity and atmosphere for every kind of traveller.With a combination of easy accessibility, trusted guest ratings, sustainability credentials and award-winning recognition, Grand Park Kodhipparu positions itself as a seamless choice for travellers looking to experience the Maldives without complexity.Book by 30 April 2026 on the Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives website to enjoy six nights for the price of four.

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