Built by a Teacher, Now Adopted by Schools Worldwide: Edusfere Expands Across 13 Countries

US k-12 teacher builds a teacher workspace - living curriculum for schools, that works for teachers & school admins to organise lesson plans & manage curriculum

Schools struggle because lesson planning, standards alignment and curriculum mapping have traditionally lived in separate systems. Edusfere brings these together in one structured platform.” — Grant Wootten

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edusfere, a K-12 curriculum management platform now adopted by schools across 13 countries, began as a side project by a teacher trying to fix a problem he ran into every day.

In 2019, Grant Wootten, then teaching at an international school, struggled to find a simple way to capture his work and organize lesson plans and curriculum. Most tools felt fragmented and time-consuming, making it even harder to keep things consistent across classrooms. He realized this was key not only to improving the day to day workflow of teachers, but to improving access to ideas and collaboration across the field. So he started building the solution.

Working nights and weekends while teaching full-time, Wootten spent years developing what would become Edusfere, all while gathering feedback from hundreds of teachers and administrators. Early interest came quickly. Schools facing the same challenges began reaching out and his own school became one of the first to back the idea with early support and investment. Today, Edusfere is used by schools across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, China, Southeast Asia and many more.

Their growth points to a wider shift as schools are moving away from scattered planning tools toward more structured systems that connect day-to-day teaching with long-term academic goals.



Growing Demand for Curriculum Alignment

Curriculum planning is no longer just a back-office task. For many schools, it’s becoming a leadership priority. District administrators, principals and academic teams across U.S. states including New York, California, Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Florida, and many more are among early adopters. What they’re looking for is quite straightforward- a way to align instruction across grades, subjects and standards, without adding more work for teachers.



Core Capabilities Driving Adoption

Schools adopting Edusfere tend to highlight three major shifts:

-Structured Lesson Planning: Teachers can design lessons within a connected framework, linking them to unit goals, grade progression and learning outcomes. It cuts down duplication and helps keep teaching consistent across classrooms.

-Standards Alignment: Lesson plans and curriculum can be mapped directly to academic standards in a clear, traceable way. Educators can see what’s covered and what’s not, while administrators can quickly spot gaps or overlaps.

-Curriculum Mapping: With Edusfere, schools get a system-wide view of how learning progresses across grade levels. That visibility makes it easier to maintain continuity, even when staff or programs change. Together, this gives schools a more consistent way to plan and a clearer shared understanding of the curriculum.



AI-Supported Organization That Reduces Manual Work:

With Edusfere’s AI-powered features, teachers can now save multiple hours of manual work every week. From organizing curriculum content, creating standard-aligned daily lesson plans to tracking coverage and standards-driven instruction, teachers can now avoid endless repetitive tasks. The goal here isn’t to replace educators but to make the work around teaching less fragmented and easier to manage, while still giving school leaders visibility into curriculum and standards coverage.



Perspective From the Classroom

Janene Latka, the Curriculum Coordinator at First Baptist Academy in Texas shared: "Our teachers are using it everyday. We wanted something that would make life easier for our teachers and they would see value in using it. We have been pleased with it."

David Marshall, a school leader at Christian Academy of Japan in Kyoto shared: "Teaching teams where three people teach one class are finding Edusfere is a great place to go for everyone to be on the same page"

Their experience mirrors what many schools are experiencing. These systems aren’t just about compliance or data entry, but about making the daily rhythms of collaboration and planning more practical.



Supporting Leadership and Continuity

For school leaders, Edusfere brings lesson planning, standards coverage and curriculum progression into one place. That visibility makes it easier to support alignment without interfering in the classroom. It also helps schools maintain continuity during staff transitions, academic reviews and periods of growth without relying on scattered documents or institutional memory.



Founder’s Perspective

Grant Wootten, classroom teacher turned Founder & CEO of Edusfere, said: “Schools don’t struggle with curriculum because of a lack of effort; they struggle because lesson planning, standards alignment and curriculum mapping have traditionally lived in separate systems. Edusfere brings these together in one structured platform, supported by intelligent tools that reduce manual work and help schools maintain continuity over time.”

Looking Ahead

As expectations around curriculum continue to evolve, schools are looking for ways to better connect classroom instruction with broader academic goals. Edusfere’s growth across multiple countries reflects that shift, as more institutions move toward structured systems that support both teaching and leadership.

About Edusfere

Edusfere is a K-12 curriculum mapping software that helps schools plan lessons, align curriculum to standards and map learning progression with clarity and consistency. Built by a teacher, Edusfere reduces administrative complexity while strengthening instructional planning and long-term academic outcomes. Learn more about Edusfere here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.