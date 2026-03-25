International Greenscapes Contributes Signature Botanical Design to Major Awards Show Production

Center Stage with Conan O'Brien Designer Assembly Presenters

Collaboration with Award-Winning Art Department Highlights the Role of Botanical Design in World-Class Stage Environments

Thank you so much for everything, your work was beautiful.” — Alana Billingsley - Paperweight Inc.

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Greenscapes , a leader in premium artificial tree and botanical installations, announces its contribution to a major international awards show production, delivering custom-fabricated greenery elements in collaboration with the show’s Art Department.Working alongside a distinguished production design team, International Greenscapes helped bring the creative vision to life through highly realistic, performance-engineered botanical installations designed for a globally televised environment.The Art Department for the production included:Production Design: Misty Buckley and Alana BillingsleyArt Direction: John Zuiker and Jonathan Stoller-SchoffAssistant Art Direction: Jennifer Gould and Resa JorgensenArt Department Coordination: Katrina SongcoArt Department: MeowYes Design Inc.This collaboration underscores the growing importance of biophilic design elements in entertainment environments, where visual impact, durability, and safety are paramount.“Design at this level demands more than aesthetics—it requires precision, reliability, and materials that perform under intense production conditions,” said Jessica Muschaweck, Director of Sales. “We’re proud to support world-class creative teams with solutions that deliver both artistic integrity and technical performance.”International Greenscapes specializes in creating lifelike botanical environments that combine artistry, engineering, and code-compliant materials, including inherently fire-retardant (IFR) and UV-resistant (UVI) solutions suitable for high-profile public and broadcast settings.Through its family of brands— NatureMaker , and Treescapes—the company collaborates with architects, designers, and production teams to deliver installations that elevate environments across hospitality, entertainment, retail, and public spaces.This latest project reflects International Greenscapes’ continued involvement in high-visibility, design-driven environments where craftsmanship and realism are critical to the overall experience.About International GreenscapesInternational Greenscapes unites three specialized brands—NatureMaker, Plantworks, and Treescapes—to deliver the art and science of green design. The company provides custom artificial trees, preserved palms, green walls, and botanical installations for commercial and high-end residential environments worldwide. With integrated design, fabrication, and installation capabilities, International Greenscapes partners with leading designers and developers to bring visionary spaces to life.

International Greenscapes fabrication studio

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