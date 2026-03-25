The University of Arizona Global Campus Student Veterans Participate in National Advocacy Events in Washington, D.C.

Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC

Experiences like Washington Week demonstrate the leadership, resilience, and advocacy mindset our military-connected students bring to UAGC and beyond,” ” — Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) continues to expand opportunities for military-connected students through national leadership and advocacy engagement, most recently supporting student veterans who participated in Student Veterans of America (SVA) Washington Week in Washington, D.C.Through a university-supported scholarship, UAGC Student Veterans of America chapter leader, alumnus, and veteran Kier Turpin represented UAGC at the national legislative event, which brings together student veterans from across the country to engage directly with policymakers and advocate for issues impacting the military-connected community.Washington Week provided Turpin with firsthand experience in federal advocacy, including meetings with congressional representatives on Capitol Hill, attendance at a Senate hearing focused on veteran-related issues, and participation in briefings with national leaders and community partners. The experience also included opportunities to connect with fellow student veterans, industry leaders, and advocacy organizations working to advance veteran success.During meetings with congressional offices, Turpin stepped into a lead speaking role, sharing perspectives on challenges and opportunities facing student veterans today. The experience reinforced the importance of civic engagement, and the role student veterans can play in shaping policies that impact their education, career pathways, and access to benefits.“Experiences like Washington Week demonstrate the leadership, resilience, and advocacy mindset our military-connected students bring to UAGC and beyond,” said Ashley Kirwan, director of Student Affairs at UAGC. “By supporting opportunities for students to engage at the national level, UAGC is helping them amplify their voices, influence meaningful conversations, and continue their service in new and impactful ways.”In addition to advocacy meetings, participants gained insight into the legislative process through a Senate hearing, engaged with organizations supporting veteran initiatives, and participated in a White House tour and policy briefings. These experiences provided a deeper understanding of how policy decisions are made and the importance of sustained advocacy for veteran communities.Turpin described the experience as both eye-opening and motivating, emphasizing a renewed commitment to advocacy and leadership on behalf of fellow veterans.UAGC established its Student Veterans of America chapter in 2024, and it has quickly grown to more than 800 members, reflecting the university’s strong and engaged military-connected student population. Through continued investment in programs such as Washington Week, the SVA National Conference (NatCon), and the SVA Leadership Institute, UAGC is committed to providing students with opportunities that extend beyond the classroom and support their academic, professional, and leadership development.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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