GSA’s Market Research as a Service Platform, Built in partnership with MSI, Presented at AGA Innovation Challenge

Automation platform has supported over $76B in federal contract awards, completed 10,000+ research requests, and serves 2,800 customers across 75 agencies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Management Science & Innovation (MSI) and GSA colleagues were selected from a number of entrants to present GSA’s Market Research As a Service (MRAS) program at the Association of Government Accountants (AGA) Innovation Challenge. The MRAS program runs on a digital procurement automation platform that MSI designed and built in partnership with GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). The presentation demonstrated how MRAS has replaced manual, time-intensive market research with a fully automated, data-driven capability now used by agencies across the federal government.By the numbers, MRAS’s impact is significant. Since launching in 2021, the platform has completed more than 10,000 market research requests, averaging over 3,000 annually since FY2023. It serves more than 2,800 acquisition professionals across 75 federal, state, local, and tribal agencies. Most notably, MRAS has supported over $76 billion in contract awards to GSA vendors, a figure that has grown from $2 billion in FY2019 to $76 billion in FY2026, reflecting rapid adoption and expanding scope.How it works. MRAS integrates robotic process automation, custom web applications, and API connections to automate the full market research lifecycle. The platform generates and distributes tailored Requests for Information through Qualtrics, programmatically posts RFIs to GSA eBuy for FAR-compliant dissemination, and uses Salesforce to capture and track opportunities. Its Scope Review Tool validates requirements against GSA contract vehicles, including OASIS+, Alliant, 8(a) STARS, and MAS, before solicitations are issued, reducing the risk of out-of-scope protests. For product-based requirements, MRAS can evaluate up to 20,000 part numbers against GSA Advantage in seconds.The platform is formally recognized in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR 2.0) as a “Smart Accelerator,” helping agencies simplify and speed up acquisition.“At a time when agencies are searching for real life examples of automation and innovation transforming agency operations, MRAS shows what’s possible,” said Patrick Willers , Managing Director at MSI. “I was proud to present this ground breaking solution to the crowd at AGA’s Technology & Transformation Summit alongside my GSA colleague, Program Specialist Tiffany Shabanian.”Value for agencies. For contracting officers, program managers, and procurement specialists, MRAS eliminates hours of manual data entry, spreadsheet manipulation, and cross-referencing across disconnected systems. Agencies using the platform experience faster time-to-award, fewer scope-related delays, and standardized, defensible market research that supports audit-ready acquisition plans. Industry partners also benefit: standardized RFIs generated through MRAS’s technical question library produce higher-quality vendor responses and reduce bid-and-proposal costs.What’s next. MSI and FAS are currently modernizing the platform to integrate artificial intelligence through GSA’s USAi large language model platform. Planned capabilities include AI-generated research insights from RFI responses, automated preparation of procurement documents, enhanced quality review of statements of work, and unattended RPA workflows. Additionally, a new vendor-facing feature, Project Miracle, will give contractors real-time visibility into RFI status from pre-award through award. These AI enhancements are expected to launch in 2026.About Management Science & Innovation (MSI)MSI is a boutique consultancy founded on the principles of innovative thinking, technology, and deep knowledge of management sciences. An expert solutions provider with over two decades of experience serving public sector clients, MSI’s team brings advanced degrees from leading institutions, industry certifications, and deep experience in process engineering, strategy, process automation, innovation, and technology.

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