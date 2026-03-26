CLEO Expands Its Reach as Crypto Prop Traders Rally Around the Prop Firm Trading Platform Built for Them

CLEO Web Terminal CLEO Mobile App with Challenge Goals Prop Challenge On CLEO Mobile App

Leading prop trading platform CLEO integrates with fast-growing crypto prop firm Mubite, delivering a web & mobile trading experience built for funded traders.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLEO , the first trading platform engineered exclusively for proprietary trading firm traders, continues its rapid expansion across the global crypto prop trading landscape with the addition of Mubite , one of Europe's fastest-growing crypto prop firms as its latest integration partner.The partnership marks another significant step in CLEO's mission to become the universal standard for prop firm trading infrastructure. With Mubite's 20,000+ traders across more than 50 countries now joining the CLEO ecosystem, the platform's footprint extends further into the heart of global crypto prop trading.A Platform Favoured by TradersAs prop firm trading matures into a mainstream career path for serious crypto traders, CLEO has emerged as the platform of choice for traders who demand more than generic exchange interfaces can offer. Built from the ground up around the specific realities of challenge-based trading, where drawdown limits, profit targets, and daily loss rules define success or failure, CLEO gives traders tools that reflect how traders actually work.Traders joining CLEO gain access to a unified environment purpose-built for funded account performance:Challenge-Focused Dashboard – Real-time visibility into profit targets, max drawdown, and daily loss limits, keeping traders aligned with challenge rules at all times.Mobile-First Execution – Full position management on iOS and Android, with seamless switching between mobile and web without losing context.Advanced Risk Management – Pre-calculated risk-to-reward ratios at position entry, the ability to split positions across multiple targets and stop levels, and customizable trade sizing by percentage of balance or fixed risk.One-Tap Controls – Actions like SL to Entry and Close All allow traders to manage positions with discipline and speed, especially in fast-moving crypto markets.Deep Performance Analytics – Detailed PnL breakdowns including fees and slippage, customizable watchlists, and historical performance data to help traders refine their edge.Prop Firm-Native Design – Every feature is built with the prop trader in mind, not retrofitted from a retail or institutional product.The recognition from traders is clear: where CLEO is available, it ranks among primary trading interfaces. Prop firms integrating the platform report that traders embrace it quickly. Not because they are required to, but because it solves problems generic tools never addressed.Growing Where It MattersMubite's integration reflects the wider trend of leading prop firms recognizing that infrastructure quality is a competitive differentiator. Mubite - whose leadership team consists entirely of active crypto traders - evaluated the available options and chose CLEO as the foundation for their trading environment.With funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to $200,000, a scaling path to $1,000,000, up to 90% profit splits, and instant payouts processed 24/7, Mubite represents exactly the kind of serious, trader-first firm that CLEO was built to serve. Their platform, available in 12 languages and backed by a thriving Discord community and live trading tournaments, now runs on CLEO's execution and risk management infrastructure from day one.For Mubite traders, the integration eliminates the fragmented experience of juggling exchange interfaces, external dashboards, and manual spreadsheets. From the moment they log in with their Mubite credentials, a fully unified trading environment is ready, with all execution, risk, and performance tools in one place, on both web and mobile.Voices from the Partnership"Mubite has the ambition, and the community to become a defining name in crypto prop trading. They've built something flexible, a firm led by people who actually trade, with a product shaped by real trader feedback. We're excited to be their technology partner on that journey and can't wait to see what their traders accomplish with CLEO." – Kevin Grulich, CEO, CLEO"We chose CLEO because we want to be the best crypto prop firm in the world – and that means building on the best infrastructure available. CLEO was designed specifically for prop firm traders, and that focus shows in every feature. Our traders deserve tools built for how they actually trade, and CLEO delivers exactly that." – Petr Andreas, CEO, MubiteMubite traders can access the integrated CLEO platform immediately. A 10% discount on any Mubite challenge is available using the code "cleo".About the CLEO Prop Trading PlatformCLEO is the first trading platform and mobile prop trading app designed from the ground up for proprietary trading firm traders. By combining powerful execution tools, intuitive challenge tracking, and sophisticated risk management into a seamless mobile and web experience, CLEO empowers traders to perform at their peak. CLEO is a product of CLFNCE OÜ, registered in Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, visit cleo.finance or contact info@cleo.finance.About MubiteMubite is a leading proprietary trading firm dedicated to identifying and funding exceptional crypto trading talent worldwide. Built by crypto traders for crypto traders, Mubite provides the capital, flexibility, and community support needed to turn skilled challenge participants into successful funded professionals.

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