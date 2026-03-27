FGN Inc. Announces National Apprenticeship Week Simulation Games Challenge - Skills Development to Apprenticeship

National Apprenticeship Week Simulation Games Challenge Series, driving skills development to apprenticeship.

CRAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FGN Inc., today announced a week-long Simulation Games Challenge Series to be held April 26 – May 2, 2026, in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2026. The series will spotlight how advanced simulation, esports-style competition, and registered apprenticeship-aligned training can help close critical workforce gaps in rural and regional economies.Hosted on the Fiber Gaming Network platform, the Simulation Games Challenge Series will feature competitive and guided experiences focused on:-Trucking and commercial vehicle operations-Heavy equipment operations for construction and infrastructure-Fiber and data center construction and field operations-Precision agriculture and ag-tech operationsEach challenge is designed to mirror real-world skills and scenarios that align with high-demand roles in transportation, construction, broadband, data centers, and modern agriculture. Participants will engage in structured simulation scenarios, performance-based scoring, and live or streamed events that highlight both individual talent and team-based problem solving.“National Apprenticeship Week is about making America skilled again, and our Simulation Games Challenge Series is a direct on-ramp into those skills,” said Darcy Lorincz, President of FGN Inc. “By combining high-fidelity simulators, esports-style engagement, and apprenticeship-aligned curricula, we’re giving broadband operators, workforce agencies, and employers a scalable way to spot talent, build pipelines, and accelerate readiness for real jobs in their regions.”FGN Inc. is inviting:-Broadband operators seeking talent to build or expand fiber, fixed wireless, and data center footprints-Workforce development and apprenticeship agencies looking for innovative tools to recruit, assess, and prepare rural candidates-Industry employers in trucking, construction, utilities, data centers, and agriculture who face persistent skills and hiring gapsto participate as:-Challenge sponsors and branded “lanes” or tracks-Talent scouts and recruitment partners-Curriculum and apprenticeship pathway partners-Prize, scholarship, or stipend supporters for top performersThrough structured leaderboards, skills-based metrics, and optional “talent pools,” the Simulation Games Challenge Series can help partners identify promising candidates for Registered Apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships, and other work-based learning programs, especially in rural and underserved communities. The events can be delivered virtually, on-site at partner facilities, or through hybrid formats to align with local broadband availability and workforce strategies.“The same infrastructure we use for competitive gaming can become the front door to high-demand careers,” added Lorincz. “For a broadband operator, that might mean discovering your next outside plant technician or fiber splicer. For a workforce board, it might mean turning a simulation challenge champion into a registered apprentice. Our goal is to turn interest and skill in simulation into sustained careers and stronger local economies.”FGN Inc. encourages partners to align their participation with their own National Apprenticeship Week proclamations, events, and media activities, amplifying the national theme of “America at Work: Making America Skilled Again Through Registered Apprenticeship.”Registration Link - https://play.fgn.gg Event code - NAWFGN2026Organizations interested in participating in or sponsoring the Simulation Games Challenge Series during National Apprenticeship Week can contact FGN Inc. for partnership, customization, and scheduling opportunities.

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