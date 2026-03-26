Whistleblowing Canada Endorses Landmark Shadow Brief on Whistleblower Protection for UN Human Rights Committee

Whistleblowing Canada Research Society

The International Justice and Human Rights Clinic, Peter A. Allard School of Law, UBC presents civil society perspective at the UN's Periodic Review of Canada.

We highly commend the authors of this in-depth document. We wholeheartedly endorse it and were privileged to review it in advance.” — Pamela Forward, President, Whistleblowing Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whistleblowing Canada is pleased to announce its endorsement of a shadow brief submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Committee by the International Justice and Human Rights Clinic, Peter A. Allard School of Law, UBC. The submission addresses the state of whistleblower protection in Canada. The UN’s Human Rights Committee was briefed on March 2, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland by UBC’s representatives. The brief can be seen on the Home Page of Whistleblowing Canada.This shadow brief is a formal civil society submission that provides the UN Human Rights Committee with ground-level perspectives on Canada's performance in upholding its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). Such shadow briefings allow organizations and advocates outside of government to present independent assessments that complement — and where necessary, challenge — official state reporting. The formal Periodic Review of Canada took place on March 3 and 4, 2026, also in Geneva following the briefing the day before."We highly commend the authors of this in-depth document. We wholeheartedly endorse it and were privileged to review it in advance" states Pamela Forward, President, Whistleblowing Canada.The International Justice and Human Rights Clinic submission represents a rigorous examination of Canada's existing whistleblower protection framework — or more precisely, the critical gaps within it. Whistleblowing Canada, as an organization dedicated to the advancement of meaningful protections for those who come forward in the public interest, believes this document captures with precision and authority the lived realities facing whistleblowers in Canada today.About the Shadow Brief Process:Shadow briefings allow civil society to present independent, ground-level perspectives to UN treaty bodies — offering an essential complement to official state reporting. For whistleblowers, this mechanism is especially vital, as those who speak truth to power often lack meaningful recourse within domestic systems.Canada’s obligations under the ICCPR — including freedom of expression, access to justice, and protection from retaliation — are directly implicated in how well the country protects those who expose wrongdoing. The UBC submission shines a necessary light on these obligations and on the distance Canada must still travel to fulfil them.About the Authors:The International Justice and Human Rights Clinic, Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia, engages in rigorous human rights advocacy at the national and international levels.About Whistleblowing Canada:Whistleblowing Canada Research Society is a Canadian registered charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon through research and advocacy. Its mission is to improve the lives of whistleblowers and accountability in Canadian organizations — producing evidence-based knowledge to inform policy, foster safe, speak-up cultures and strengthen protections for those who come forward. Whistleblowing Canada recognizes whistleblowing as a basic human right and a cornerstone of a free and democratic society.Media Contact:Pamela Forward, President | Whistleblowing Canadainfo@whistleblowingcanada.com613-805-8266 | 236-347-3989

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