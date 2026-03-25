Children’s Harbor Appoints Arsen Pascua to Board of Directors

Arsen Pascua

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Harbor, which provides safe housing, trauma-informed care, and life skills programs for teens in foster care, welcomes Arsen Pascua to its Board of Directors. As an Associate Attorney at Tripp Scott, P.A., Arsen brings legal expertise, leadership experience, and a strong commitment to service that will support the organization’s mission of providing guidance, stability, and opportunity to teenagers transitioning to independence.



With a professional background in corporate law and a skillset that includes policy development, financial oversight, and business management, Arsen’s addition strengthens the Board’s ability to uphold its fiduciary responsibilities. His experience reviewing financials, advising organizations on legal matters, and supporting governance initiatives will help advance the Board’s work in ensuring strong oversight and strategic growth. Arsen is expected to lend his expertise, particularly through service on the Board’s Financial Committee, where his detail-oriented approach and legal perspective will contribute to responsible stewardship of the organization’s resources.



“I am looking forward to serving as a board member of Children’s Harbor because every child is always worth saving, no matter what age or circumstance,” said Arsen Pascua, Associate Attorney at Tripp Law, P.A. “Being able to contribute to an organization that provides the resources and support these children need is an opportunity I take very personally.”



Throughout his academic and professional journey, Arsen has demonstrated a strong dedication to leadership and community involvement. During law school, he served as Justice and President of Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity International, helping to foster professional development and service among law students. While attending Florida State University, he also served as Athletics Chair of the Filipino Student Association, where he helped organize initiatives to promote Filipino cultural awareness and community engagement. Currently, he remains active in the legal community as a member of the Broward County Bar Association.



Arsen’s passion for service began early. In high school, he completed more than 1,000 hours of volunteer service with the North Miami Police Department while his father served as a police officer. He also participated in the Best Buddies Program, building friendships and mentorship connections with students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. At Florida State University, he supported the “Dance Marathon” fundraising initiative, which raises money and awareness for children in need o specialized pediatric care.



As an attorney at Tripp Scott, P.A., Arsen continues his commitment to service through the firm’s pro bono initiatives, providing legal assistance to individuals who cannot afford representation. Most recently, he volunteered alongside fellow attorneys to advise military veterans enrolled at Nova Southeastern University on documentation related to tax, financial, and guardianship matters.



“We are honored to welcome Arsen Pascua to Children’s Harbor’s Board of Directors,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor. “His legal expertise, leadership experience, and genuine passion for helping young people succeed make him a valuable addition to our Board. We look forward to the perspective and dedication he will bring as we continue working to create brighter futures for the youth and families we serve.”



Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care. The nonprofit provides safe residential housing, specialized trauma care, life skills, and support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers affected by the trauma of abuse. Children’s Harbor warmly welcomes Arsen Pascua to its Board of Directors, where his legal knowledge and commitment to service will strengthen the organization’s ability to support more teens and families on their path to healing and independence. To learn more about Children’s Harbor and how you can get involved or support, please visit childrensharbor.org or call (954) 252- 3072.

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About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for, and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood. To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

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