Bag Market Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035 | Europe & US Demand Surge with Top Companies Berry Global, Amcor, Mondi

Bag Market

The bag market is Projected to Grow from USD 45.8 billion in 2025 to USD 63.5 billion by 2035, Registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bag Market is projected to expand from USD 45.8 billion in 2025 to USD 63.5 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for versatile, reusable, and sustainable carrying solutions across retail, fashion, travel, and packaging industries.

Market Snapshot

• Market Size (2024): USD 44.1 billion

• Market Size (2025): USD 45.8 billion

• Forecast Value (2035): USD 63.5 billion

• Absolute Growth: USD 17.7 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 3.7%

Market Overview:

The bag market is undergoing a steady transformation fueled by:

• Rising adoption of reusable and eco-friendly bags

• Expansion of retail and e-commerce sectors

• Growth in travel and lifestyle accessories

• Increasing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance

Manufacturers are investing in:

• Biodegradable and recyclable materials

• Lightweight and durable designs

• Functional and customizable bag solutions

Key Growth Drivers

Shift Toward Sustainable Materials

Sustainability is a major growth driver, with companies focusing on:

• Recyclable paper and textile bags

• Biodegradable plastics

• Plant-based and compostable materials

For example, Novolex has expanded its portfolio of certified biodegradable paper bags, reflecting industry-wide movement toward environmentally responsible solutions.

Rising Demand Across Retail & Consumer Segments

Retail & consumer applications are expected to account for 36.7% market share in 2025, driven by:

• Supermarkets and retail chains

• E-commerce packaging

• Promotional and branded bags

Bags serve dual purposes:

• Carrying solutions

• Brand marketing tools

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Plastic Bags Maintain Dominance

Plastic bags are projected to hold 52.3% market share in 2025, due to:

• Low cost

• High durability

• Moisture resistance

• Printability for branding

Materials widely used include:

• HDPE

• LDPE

• Polypropylene

Despite sustainability concerns, innovation in:

• Biodegradable plastics

• Compostable variants

continues to support segment growth.

Market Challenges

Rising Raw Material Costs

• Increased cost of leather, fabric, and polymers

• Supply chain disruptions

• Inflation and logistics costs

These factors pressure margins and pricing strategies.

Environmental Regulations

• Restrictions on single-use plastics

• Mandatory sustainability compliance

• Demand for eco-certifications

Companies must invest in:

• R&D for sustainable materials

• Circular production models

Emerging Opportunities

Eco-Friendly and Smart Bags Growing demand for:

• Reusable and biodegradable bags

• Organic cotton and recycled materials

Additionally, smart bags are gaining traction with features such as:

• GPS tracking

• RFID protection

• Solar charging

E-commerce and Customization Growth

• Personalized bags for branding and gifting

• Growth in direct-to-consumer (DTC) models

• Digital printing enabling mass customization

Regional Insights

United States (CAGR: 3.9%)

• Strong demand for fashion and travel bags

• Rising adoption of smart and sustainable bags

United Kingdom (CAGR: 3.5%)

• Growth driven by sustainable fashion trends

• Increasing preference for reusable bags

European Union (CAGR: 3.6%)

• Strict plastic regulations driving eco-friendly alternatives

• High demand for premium and durable bags

Japan (CAGR: 3.8%)

• Demand for compact, functional, and tech-enabled bags

• Growth in smart and ergonomic designs

South Korea (CAGR: 3.7%)

• Influence of K-fashion and social media trends

• Rising demand for stylish and multifunctional bags

Competitive Landscape

The bag market is highly competitive and fragmented, with companies focusing on:

• Sustainable product innovation

• Customization capabilities

• Strategic partnerships and expansions

Key Strategies Include:

• Adoption of eco-friendly materials

• Development of multifunctional designs

• Integration of smart technologies

• Expansion into emerging markets

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

• Plastic

• Paper

• Textile

By Product Type

• T-Shirt Bags

• Gusseted Bags

• Lay Flat Bags

• Garbage Bags

• Woven Bags

By End User

• Retail & Consumer

• Food & Beverage

• Apparel

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Household

Future Outlook

The bag market is expected to evolve toward:

• Fully sustainable and recyclable materials

• Smart and tech-enabled designs

• Increased customization and branding

• Integration with e-commerce supply chains

As environmental regulations tighten and consumer preferences shift, companies investing in sustainability and innovation will gain long-term competitive advantage.

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Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

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Bag-in-Box Packaging Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bag-in-box-market

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Baggage Scanner Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/baggage-scanner-market

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