Chirag Patel Wins Stevie Award for AI and Digital Transformation Excellence

Chirag Patel, Head of Europe - AI & Digital Transformation at Hidden Brains, with the Stevie Award, recognizing contributions to enterprise AI and digital transformation in Europe. Chirag Patel delivering his speech at the Stevie Awards, highlighting AI adoption and digital transformation across European enterprises. Hidden Brains, global technology consulting and software engineering company driving AI and digital transformation initiatives.

Hidden Brains' Head of Europe recognized for technology excellence at international ceremony in Lisbon, driving AI adoption across DACH, BENELUX and the Nordics

European enterprises are at a critical inflection point with AI. Those that move beyond experimentation will lead the next decade.” — Chirag Patel, Head of Europe – AI & Digital Transformation, Hidden Brains

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chirag Patel (CP), Head of Europe – AI & Digital Transformation at Hidden Brains, has received a Stevie® Award — one of the world's most prestigious business awards — for excellence in technology and business performance. Patel represented Hidden Brains at the international awards ceremony held in Lisbon, Portugal, where the company was recognized for its outstanding contributions to enterprise technology and digital transformation.

Patel leads Hidden Brains' European operations from Munich, Germany, working with mid-market and enterprise organizations across the DACH region, BENELUX, and the Nordics. His focus is on helping organizations design and implement practical AI adoption strategies and digital transformation roadmaps — guiding businesses from AI experimentation to production-ready execution at scale.

"European enterprises are at a critical inflection point with AI. The organizations that will lead in the next decade are those that move beyond experimentation and build the operational foundations for production-grade AI today," said Chirag Patel.

Patel's expertise spans enterprise AI strategy, generative AI adoption, legacy system modernization, Industry 4.0, and digital transformation roadmaps for European markets. He works closely with technology leaders and C-suite executives to bridge the gap between AI experimentation and measurable business impact across manufacturing, logistics, retail, life sciences, and professional services sectors.

The Stevie® Awards are widely regarded as one of the world's premier business awards programmes, recognizing outstanding achievements in technology, innovation, and leadership categories globally. The recognition reflects Hidden Brains' growing impact as a technology consulting partner for enterprises navigating digital transformation across European markets.

Hidden Brains is a global technology consulting and software development firm headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with European operations led by Chirag Patel from Munich, Germany. The company serves enterprise clients across AI, cloud, mobility, and digital transformation solutions.

More information about Chirag Patel and Hidden Brains' European operations is available at:

https://www.hiddenbrains.com/blog/chirag-patel-head-of-europe.html

Chirag Patel Stevie Award Acceptance Speech - Hidden Brains, Lisbon 2025

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