Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Inducts 12 New Members During Star-Studded Ceremony

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Liz Wright, Maggie Rose, Chrissi Poland, Crys Matthews, and Joy Clark perform at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Induction Celebration Judy Collins Inducted into Hall of Fame by Beth Nielsen Chapman Ash Nolan and Quinn Sullivan Perform at Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Induction

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame has 12 new members this morning after a late-night celebration in Boston filled with heartfelt speeches, stories, and incredible live music. The Induction Celebration at the Boch Center Wang Theatre honored the careers of Jackson Browne, Judy Collins, Tom Paxton, Tom Rush, Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, Aretha Franklin, Mississippi John Hurt, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, and Alan Lomax.The night featured plenty of moving moments, including John Oates paying tribute to Mississippi John Hurt and Beth Nielsen Chapman honoring her good friend Judy Collins. Peter Wolfe was also in attendance, honoring the remarkable life and career of Muddy Waters. Bobby Rush also took the stage to honor Muddy. The 92-year-old recounted meeting Muddy and Little Walter in Chicago as a teenager and how those relationships shaped his life.The real highlight of the night was the music. Paxton, Rush, and Collins all performed along with Bobby Rush, John Oates, Crys Matthews, Paula Cole, Maggie Rose, Dom Flemons, Vance Gilbert, Joy Clark, Ari Hest, and many more. Some of the big standouts were Lizz Wright’s rendition of Old Man; powerful guitar solos on “Ohio/Machine Gun” by Quinn Sullivan, Brad Whitford, and Buck Johnson; Lizz Wright, Maggie Rose, Chrissi Poland, Crys Matthews, and Joy Clark had the entire crowd cheering with “RESPECT” and Paula Cole did a deeply emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” At the end of the night, all of the performers took the stage to sing Aretha Franklin’s “Spirit in the Dark.”The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center, located inside the historic Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. in Boston. Curated by the Museum Collective in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, FARHOF is designed for music lovers of all ages and offers exhibits, artifacts, and educational experiences that honor legacies and nurture new musical traditions for generations to come. These genres have long given voice to people from every corner of the country and every background, capturing the joys, struggles, and stories that shape the American experience.Upcoming and recent exhibits include Music America: Iconic Objects from America’s Music History, This Wheel’s Still On Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm; Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism; All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; and historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives.For updates, information about tours, upcoming events, and exhibits, please visit www.FARHOF.org Be sure to follow FARHOF on Facebook and Instagram.About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America’s musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana, and Roots music. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.About the Boch Center:The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

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