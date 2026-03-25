Snack Food Packaging Market to Reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2035 | Regional Growth & Companies Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi
The snack food packaging market size is estimated to be worth USD 19.5 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 28.5 billion by 2035.
NEW YORK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Snack Food Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2025 to USD 28.5 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.3%. The market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of USD 10.5 billion, supported by rising snack consumption, evolving consumer lifestyles, and advancements in packaging technologies.
Market Snapshot: Key Highlights
• Market Value (2024): USD 18.0 billion
• Market Value (2025): USD 19.5 billion
• Forecast Value (2035): USD 28.5 billion
• Absolute Growth: USD 10.5 billion
• CAGR (2025–2035): 4.3%
Key Companies: Amcor plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company
Market Overview
The snack food packaging market is evolving rapidly due to:
• Busy lifestyles and on-the-go consumption
• Demand for longer shelf life and freshness
• Growing focus on sustainable packaging
Packaging plays a critical role in:
• Preserving taste, texture, and quality
• Enhancing convenience and portability
• Supporting branding and product differentiation
Growth Dynamics
Historical vs Forecast Growth
• 2020–2024 CAGR: 3.6%
• 2025–2035 CAGR: 4.3%
The market shows steady acceleration, driven by:
• Increasing snack consumption globally
• Innovation in flexible and sustainable packaging
• Rising health-conscious consumer behavior
Key Growth Drivers
Convenience and On-the-Go Consumption
Modern consumers prefer:
• Ready-to-eat snacks
• Portable packaging formats
• Single-serve options
Packaging formats like:
• Pouches
• Sachets
• Resealable bags
are gaining traction for their:
• Ease of use
• Portability
• Storage convenience
Demand for High-Barrier Packaging
Snack foods are highly sensitive to:
• Moisture
• Air
• Light
Advanced materials such as:
• Laminated films
• Metallized films
• Vacuum-sealed pouches
help:
• Preserve freshness
• Extend shelf life
• Reduce food waste
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Rise of Single-Serve and Portion Packaging
Growing demand for:
• Individual snack packs
• Controlled portion sizes
drives innovation in:
• Compact packaging
• Easy-open formats
Market Challenges
Single-Use Plastic Concerns
• Regulatory restrictions on plastic
• Environmental concerns
• Recycling challenges
This is pushing manufacturers toward:
• Biodegradable materials
• Recyclable packaging
• Sustainable alternatives
Segment Insights
Savory Snacks Lead (45%+)
Savory snacks such as:
• Chips
• Pretzels
• Popcorn
dominate due to:
• High consumption volume
• Need for specialized packaging
• Sensitivity to moisture and air
Flexible Packaging Dominates (78.9%)
Flexible packaging leads due to:
• Lightweight and space efficiency
• Cost-effectiveness
• Strong barrier properties
Popular formats include:
• Pouches
• Resealable bags
• Sachets
Plastic Leads Material Segment (53.4%)
Plastic remains dominant due to:
• Excellent sealing properties
• Cost efficiency
• Customization flexibility
However, sustainability concerns are reshaping material innovation.
Key Market Trends
Shift Toward Sustainable Packaging
• Recyclable materials
• Compostable films
• Reduced plastic usage
Smart and Interactive Packaging
• QR codes
• Digital labeling
• Consumer engagement features
Personalization and Branding
• Custom packaging designs
• Targeted marketing formats
• Premium packaging aesthetics
Collaboration and Innovation
Companies are partnering to develop:
• Post-consumer recycled materials
• All-polyethylene packaging solutions
• Sustainable overwrapping systems
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific Leads Growth
• China CAGR: 5.2%
• India CAGR: 5.9%
Driven by:
• Urbanization
• Rising disposable income
• Expanding retail sector
North America
• USA CAGR: 3.2%
• High snack consumption
• Strong demand for convenience packaging
Europe
• Germany CAGR: 3.6%
• UK CAGR: 3.8%
Driven by:
• Health-conscious consumers
• Sustainability-focused packaging
Competitive Landscape
Tier 1 Leaders
• Amcor plc
• Berry Global Group, Inc.
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Sonoco Products Company
Tier 2 Players
• Mondi plc
• Winpak Ltd.
• Constantia Flexibles
Market Structure
• Highly fragmented
• Strong presence of regional players
• Increasing consolidation through partnerships
Recent Industry Developments
• Partnership between Winpak Ltd. and NOVA Circular Solutions for recycled materials
• Collaboration by Amcor plc for all-PE spouted pouches
• Strategic alliance by Sealed Air Corporation for sustainable packaging solutions
Future Outlook
The snack food packaging market is expected to evolve toward:
• Fully recyclable and biodegradable packaging
• Advanced barrier technologies
• Smart packaging integration
• Increased use of lightweight flexible formats
As consumer behavior shifts toward convenience and sustainability, packaging innovation will remain central to market growth and competitive differentiation.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What is the market size in 2025?
USD 19.5 billion
What will the market reach by 2035?
USD 28.5 billion
What is the CAGR?
4.3%
Which packaging type dominates?
Flexible packaging
Which segment leads demand?
Savory snacks
Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi
Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:
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Seafood Packaging Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seafood-packaging-market
Food Packaging Film Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-packaging-film-market
Food grade Packaging Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-grade-packaging-market
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.
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