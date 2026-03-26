Andaseat x Dplus Kia Andaseat x Dplus Kia

AndaSeat Announces Official Partnership with Dplus Kia, Advancing Player-Centric Esports Environments

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat , a global manufacturer of ergonomic gaming chairs and desks, has announced a new partnership with Dplus Kia, a professional esports organization competing in top-tier international League of Legends competitions. The collaboration brings together two organizations aligned in their focus on performance, design, and the continuous improvement of competitive gaming environments.Through this partnership, AndaSeat will serve as the official gaming chair partner of Dplus Kia, supporting the team’s training and performance spaces with seating solutions designed to meet the demands of professional-level play. The integration of AndaSeat products into daily practice environments reflects a shared understanding of how physical setup can influence long-duration focus, posture, and overall player well-being.The collaboration will also include the development of customized seating solutions that reflect Dplus Kia’s team identity while accommodating the practical needs of its players. By combining team-specific design with ergonomic engineering, both organizations aim to create an environment that supports consistent performance over extended training sessions.“Professional esports places increasing physical demands on players, particularly during prolonged periods of seated gameplay,” said Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. “Through this collaboration with Dplus Kia, we are continuing to explore how thoughtful ergonomic design can better support posture, reduce strain, and contribute to a more sustainable competitive environment.”“We are thrilled to partner with AndaSeat, a company that possesses world-class ergonomic technology,” said Joon Lee, COO and Managing Partner of Dplus Kia. “Through this collaboration, we aim not only to provide our players with an optimized performance environment but also to broaden our engagement with fans by introducing special edition products that embody Dplus Kia’s brand identity. We look forward to the powerful synergy our two organizations will create together.”Dplus Kia has established itself as a recognized presence in international esports, with a competitive history shaped by disciplined training and high-level performance. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to refining the infrastructure behind professional play, where equipment, environment, and player health intersect.Beyond team facilities, the collaboration is also expected to extend into broader community engagement. By translating professional-grade seating experiences into accessible product design, AndaSeat and Dplus Kia aim to bring elements of the professional esports environment to a wider audience of players and fans.As esports continues to evolve, both organizations view this partnership as a step toward more holistic approaches to performance—where equipment design, physical well-being, and competitive ambition are increasingly interconnected.About Dplus KiaDplus Kia is a premier global esports organization based in South Korea, widely recognized for its competitive excellence and leadership in advancing the esports industry. The team has established itself as a dominant force on the international stage, highlighted by its League of Legends World Championship title-winning legacy and consistent top-tier performances in major global competitions.At its core, Dplus Kia operates a high-performance system built on rigorous professional training, data-driven strategy, and a structured talent development pipeline. With a philosophy grounded in technical precision and continuous improvement, the organization consistently pushes the boundaries of competitive play while maintaining a leading presence in elite domestic and international leagues.Beyond competition, Dplus Kia expands its global footprint through strategic partnerships with leading technology and lifestyle brands. By bridging professional gaming with mainstream culture, the organization engages a digitally native fanbase and remains committed to shaping the future of esports as a sustainable, scalable, and culturally influential industry.About AndaSeatAndaSeat is a global manufacturer of ergonomic seating and workspace solutions, specializing in gaming chairs, office seating, and adjustable desks. The company focuses on the development of products designed to support extended periods of use, with an emphasis on posture, durability, and functional design.With a background in performance-driven seating and precision manufacturing, AndaSeat integrates engineering principles into its product development process, including structural support systems, material selection, and user-centered adjustability. Its product lines are used across a range of environments, including professional esports facilities, home gaming setups, and hybrid workspaces.AndaSeat continues to expand its global presence through collaborations with esports organizations, content creators, and technology partners. These partnerships contribute to ongoing product refinement by incorporating real-world usage feedback from competitive and high-performance settings.

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