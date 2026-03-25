20th Anniversary of National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day Highlights Urgent Need for Increased Federal Research
Cerebral palsy is the most common lifelong physical disability in the world, yet concerns about prevalence, severity and mortality are increasing
Twenty years ago, the goal was to ensure cerebral palsy was seen and more understood. Today, while awareness has grown, the need for research, data, and coordinated national action has become even more urgent.
More than one million Americans and their families are impacted by cerebral palsy, and more than 50 million people worldwide live with the condition. Despite advances in maternal and neonatal care, recent data underscores the need for more research investment, better data, and a coordinated action plan that can lead to better prevention, improved treatments across the lifespan, and cure pathways.
Cerebral palsy is caused by an early injury to the developing brain and often results in lifelong challenges affecting movement, cognition, and overall health. Individuals with cerebral palsy frequently experience co-occurring conditions such as epilepsy, intellectual disability, and sensory impairments, and may face increased risk of secondary health complications across the lifespan.
“Twenty years ago, I created National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day with another mother because Cerebral Palsy deserved greater visibility, understanding, and action,” said Cynthia Frisina, Senior Vice President at the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and mother of an adult daughter with cerebral palsy. “As both a leader in this field and a parent, I see every day what is possible. While we have made important progress in awareness, we now have an opportunity to accelerate research and drive real change that will improve lives. There is no doubt that with more research investment we can prevent many types of CP, improve treatments, identify opportunities for cures, and create better outcomes across the lifespan for millions of people."
Despite its prevalence and impact, cerebral palsy has historically been understudied and underfunded in federal research, limiting progress in prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment.
“Cerebral palsy is a global public health issue affecting more than 50 million people worldwide, yet it has not received the level of coordinated research attention it needs,” said Rachel Byrne, Executive Director of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. “At CPF, we are focused on accelerating research, improving data, and driving innovation—but we cannot do it alone. Increased research investment is essential to advancing prevention, early detection, cure pathways and better outcomes across the lifespan. The 20th anniversary of National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day is an important milestone and call to action."
The Cerebral Palsy Foundation is urging the US Congress to prioritize federal investment in cerebral palsy research. Advocates and the CP community emphasize that improved data and research coordination are critical to:
Better understanding causes and risk factors
Advancing prevention, early detection and intervention
Improving treatments and outcomes across the lifespan, including cure pathways.
As part of the 20th anniversary, individuals and organizations across the country and around the world are participating in the #GoGreen4CP campaign this month, continuing the movement started by two mothers to raise awareness and drive meaningful action for the cerebral palsy community.
Cynthia Frisina
Cerebral Palsy Foundation
+1 404-281-9773
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