20th Anniversary of National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day Highlights Urgent Need for Increased Federal Research

A graphic showing a green ribbon for Cerebral Palsy Awareness

In March We Wear Green for Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Cerebral palsy is the most common lifelong physical disability in the world, yet concerns about prevalence, severity and mortality are increasing

There is no doubt with more research investment many types of CP can be prevented, treatments can improve, cures can be found and better outcomes across the lifespan achieved for millions of people."”
— Cynthia Frisina
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 25th 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day, a movement originally started by families to elevate cerebral palsy awareness and drive action to improve lives. The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF) is calling for increased federal investment to address a growing public health priority: cerebral palsy remains the most common lifelong physical disability in the world, yet its prevalence in the United States is not declining, and concerns about severity and mortality are increasing.

Twenty years ago, the goal was to ensure cerebral palsy was seen and more understood. Today, while awareness has grown, the need for research, data, and coordinated national action has become even more urgent.

More than one million Americans and their families are impacted by cerebral palsy, and more than 50 million people worldwide live with the condition. Despite advances in maternal and neonatal care, recent data underscores the need for more research investment, better data, and a coordinated action plan that can lead to better prevention, improved treatments across the lifespan, and cure pathways.

Cerebral palsy is caused by an early injury to the developing brain and often results in lifelong challenges affecting movement, cognition, and overall health. Individuals with cerebral palsy frequently experience co-occurring conditions such as epilepsy, intellectual disability, and sensory impairments, and may face increased risk of secondary health complications across the lifespan.

“Twenty years ago, I created National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day with another mother because Cerebral Palsy deserved greater visibility, understanding, and action,” said Cynthia Frisina, Senior Vice President at the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and mother of an adult daughter with cerebral palsy. “As both a leader in this field and a parent, I see every day what is possible. While we have made important progress in awareness, we now have an opportunity to accelerate research and drive real change that will improve lives. There is no doubt that with more research investment we can prevent many types of CP, improve treatments, identify opportunities for cures, and create better outcomes across the lifespan for millions of people."

Despite its prevalence and impact, cerebral palsy has historically been understudied and underfunded in federal research, limiting progress in prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment.

“Cerebral palsy is a global public health issue affecting more than 50 million people worldwide, yet it has not received the level of coordinated research attention it needs,” said Rachel Byrne, Executive Director of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. “At CPF, we are focused on accelerating research, improving data, and driving innovation—but we cannot do it alone. Increased research investment is essential to advancing prevention, early detection, cure pathways and better outcomes across the lifespan. The 20th anniversary of National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day is an important milestone and call to action."

The Cerebral Palsy Foundation is urging the US Congress to prioritize federal investment in cerebral palsy research. Advocates and the CP community emphasize that improved data and research coordination are critical to:

Better understanding causes and risk factors
Advancing prevention, early detection and intervention
Improving treatments and outcomes across the lifespan, including cure pathways.

As part of the 20th anniversary, individuals and organizations across the country and around the world are participating in the #GoGreen4CP campaign this month, continuing the movement started by two mothers to raise awareness and drive meaningful action for the cerebral palsy community.

Cynthia Frisina
Cerebral Palsy Foundation
+1 404-281-9773
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Cerebral Palsy Foundation
+1 404-281-9773
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Cerebral Palsy Foundation
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ABOUT THE CEREBRAL PALSY FOUNDATION The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF) is a sixty-year old nonprofit foundation and a leading voice in the world of Cerebral Palsy. CPF serves as a thought-leader and catalyst to improve the lives of people with cerebral palsy around the world. Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a catalyst for creating positive change for people with cerebral palsy. We enable real world impact through influential researchers, thinkers, and organizations around the world to drive significant change in healthcare, education, technology, public awareness and policy. IMPROVING HEALTH At its core, improving the health of individuals with cerebral palsy has been central to the work of Cerebral Palsy Foundation. We aim to improve health and quality of life through our programs and initiatives backed by evidence-based research. Through our commitment to providing the best health education information available, we partner with leading clinicians, researchers and stakeholders to provide stakeholders no cost resources in a variety of on demand formats and through our websites and social media channels. CREATING INCLUSIVE EDUCATION & COMMUNITIES 1 in 4 Americans have disability which is more than 64,000,000 of us. We are committed to ensuring that people with disabilities are valued and actively participating members in schools, the workplace, healthcare system, and communities. We partner with businesses and school systems to ensure inclusion and representation is more than just a catch phrase. ADVOCACY & PUBLIC POLICY Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a strong and powerful voice for the 17,000,000 people around the world with cerebral palsy and their families. We have a global commitment to increasing awareness and support for cerebral palsy research and investment. Our advocacy efforts currently focus on increasing investment supporting cerebral palsy research initiatives.. Cerebral Palsy research is vastly underfunded despite the number of people impacted. We work year-round with key policy makers, organizations and other stakeholders to improve lives.

http://www.yourcpf.org

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